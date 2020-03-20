Several spring sporting events in Yakima waiting to see if they'll be held

The novel coronavirus had wreaked havoc on the sports calendar locally, regionally, nationally and globally.
Many of the events in the Yakima Valley already have been canceled, while others are in wait-and-see mode. Here’s a look at some of the spring events that could still be affected:
HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: High schools across the state are closed until at least April 24, sidelining spring athletes.
In a video message on the organization’s website, WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said the state championship events slated for May 27-30 at sites throughout the state, including the Yakima Valley, would go on as scheduled if students return to school April 24.
Should the return date get pushed back, the WIAA would adjust at that time, Hoffman said.
Scheduled for May 29-30 in the Valley are Class 2A and 1A baseball at Yakima County Stadium, 2A softball at Carlon Park, 2B and 1B softball at Kiwanis Park and the 1A-2B-1B tennis tournament at Yakima Tennis Club.
YAKIMA VALLEY PIPPINS: The West Coast League and its teams have not made adjustments to their schedule, which begins in early June, but are monitoring the situation. College baseball was halted last week by conferences and leagues around the country.
The Pippins’ season is set to open June 5 when they host three-time defending WCL champion Corvallis at Yakima County Stadium.
YAKIMA UNITED FC: Yakima United’s preparations for the season have been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the outbreak, general manager and women’s head coach Josh Vega said Friday.
The men began tryouts and got in a few sessions before those were suspended in early March. The women’s tryouts scheduled for early April have been postponed.
Officials will determine at a later date whether the men’s Evergreen Premier League or the women’s Northwest Premier League will be able to play games this summer.
GREENWAY EVENTS: Yakima Greenway executive director Kellie Connaughton announced in a post on the group’s website that the Gap2Gap and Rock the Gap, slated for May 30, and the Valley of the Sun triathlon and duathlon, set for June 28, are going forward as planned.
The Kids’ Fish-In at Sarg Hubbard Park has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 6. The event was originally set for April 18.