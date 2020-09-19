Central Washington women’s rugby teams earned plenty of national recognition despite a season shortened by COVID-19.
USA Rugby named seven Wildcats to its D1 Elite All-America team announced earlier this week. Only two other schools had more selections than Central.
“Having seven of our student-athletes named as All-Americans is an honor both for the individuals nominated but also our program, coach Trevor Richards said in a release. “We’re proud of these Wildcat Women for continuing to put our program on the collegiate rugby map and we wish them continued success on and off the field.”
Seniors Michel Navarro, Suiluana Sooialo A’au and Spencer Bolt all earned Collegiate All-American 15’s first team honors. Seniors Bianca Ortiz-Pallen and Jaida Kafovalu joined juniors Mikayla Roberts and Maryjane Pasioles on the 15’s second team.
Central posted a 2-3 record with two games remaining before the season was abruptly canceled due to the coronavirus last spring.
CWU’s men’s programwon all eight of their matches in a shortened season, including wins over No. 14 Arizona, No. 7 BYU and No. 13 Army.
In May, the USA U-20 men’s national team selected CWU props Jonah Auvaa and Cam Nelson, as well as flanker Alex Cleary. A month later, the NOLA Gold selected Central’s Brian Nault as the No. 2 overall pick in the inaugural Major League Rugby draft and the San Diego Union selected Wildcat wing Cole Zarcone in the second round.