One voice stands out clearly above the rest for Toppenish in a breakthrough season featuring CWAC regular season and district titles.
Point guard Isaac Perez always commands the attention of his teammates, whether they’re looking for guidance on offense or words of inspiration in the locker room. The senior said the Wildcats’ transformation began a year ago, when they struggled to an 8-10 league record and just missed a regional berth for the third straight year.
“I got the whole team basically and I was like, ‘how good do you guys really want to be?’” Perez said. “’Do you guys want to be an average team or a state-bound team?’”
They backed up their obvious answer by following Perez’s lead throughout the offseason, putting in plenty of extra work. Toppenish coach Joseph Mesplie saw Isaac’s ascendance to a leadership role begin in earnest the summer before, following an lateral collateral ligament tear that kept him sidelined almost half of his junior season.
That frustrating time off the court allowed Perez to see the game from a different perspective, and he always showed up to support his teammates. Isaac’s father, James Perez, saw his son mature as he learned sports aren’t always there and can disappear at any time.
It took a few games back from injury for Isaac Perez to feel like his normal self again, and he eventually sparked a late surge that carried Toppenish to its third straight CWAC semifinal. But after the season ended with losses to Selah and Ephrata, Mesplie saw Perez start taking a different approach in summer tournaments.
“He was trying to encourage other guys to step up and do a little bit more,” Mesplie said of the summer. “He just kind of stepped back and he was more of a coach on the floor.”
Even during the season, Mesplie would sometimes talk with Perez about what he saw during timeouts and allow him to call plays, or wait to enter the locker room until after Perez could share some thoughts with his teammates. He’s always looking to share the ball, but when the Wildcats needed points the most, Perez proved he could step up in a big way for a team that went 7-0 in games decided by six points or less.
The 6-foot guard scored six of Toppenish’s last 10 points over the last three minutes in a 64-62 win at Zillah, and he hit the game-tying shot in regulation, then scored 13 points in the two overtimes of a 93-87 win over Ephrata. In the CWAC tournament he contributed seven of the Wildcats’ last 16 points in an 83-79 semifinal win over Prosser and scored 15 of his 30 point in the last 12 minutes of the championship game.
Along with 17.7 points per game he’s averaging more than six rebounds thanks to an added focus on the defensive boards as the second-tallest player on a small team. It’s not unusual for Isaac Perez to find himself matched up against bigger players like Selah’s Noah Pepper in the post, and Isaac said he’s adapted from a time when he used to try to start the break quicker by going out near the 3-point line to receive an outlet pass as a shot went up.
Toppenish will probably continue asking Isaac Perez to do a little bit of everything in Saturday’s regional game against Clarkston, and he’s eager to finally play on high school’s biggest stage. Eventually he hopes to play college sports, which could include football since he’s already gotten serious looks from Puget Sound, Central Washington and Pacific Lutheran, but Mesplie expects more basketball attention to come as well.
“Whatever he puts his mind to I know he’ll be successful,” Mesplie said. “He wants to ride this wave out and make his decision later.”