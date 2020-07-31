Selah's Reid Rasmussen announced on Twitter he's heading to Central Washington after one season with Yakima Valley College.
The two-time first-team qll-CWAC pitcher signed with the Wildcats on Friday, eight days after throwing a five-inning no-hitter for the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak. Rasmussen appeared in three games and pitched six innings for YVC in a shortened season this spring but will retain all four years of eligibility at CWU.
Tommy John Surgery kept Rasmussen off the mound as a senior for Selah in 2019, but he dominated as the ace of the 2018 district champions. Central Washington coach Desi Storey said they recruited Rasmussen out of high school and he appears to be healthy again, so he could be in the mix to earn a spot in the rotation.
"We need quality left-handed pitching," Storey said. "Obviously we’ve got some returning seniors that we think are going to be legit starters again, but we need four weekend starters."