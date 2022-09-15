TOPPENISH — A one-sided fight ended quickly in the main event Thursday night at Legends Casino, much to the delight of a boisterous crowd.
Selah’s Andrew Murphy displayed a variety of attacks against Rafael Garcia, who didn’t even throw a punch in the first 80 seconds. A vicious combination sent him through the rope and to the canvas in the second round, setting Murphy up for a knockout just a few moments later.
“I really expected him to pressure me more, but I think my power off rip and my explosiveness really caught him off guard,” Murphy said. “I don’t think he thought I was gonna really punch like that so I really wanted to give the fans a stoppage this fight and give them something exciting to see.”
Murphy easily dodged Garcia’s looping left hook midway through the second round and never took any significant hits while improving his professional record to 7-0. Garcia would occasionally stomp theatrically when the fighters gained separation, sometimes drawing a smile from Murphy before he stepped forward to throw more punches.
Fans of Murphy, an East Valley graduate, made their presence felt as “White Lightning” strolled into the ring while AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” blared over the speakers. The roars continued as Murphy dominated with his trainer, former world champion boxer Roy Jones Jr., looking on from the corner.
Garcia, who has lost his last four fights by knockout and wasn’t named as Murphy’s opponent until early September, weighed in 10 pounds overweight on Wednesday. Murphy knew he couldn’t let down a crowd anxious to see him defend the National Boxing Association’s Americas middleweight championship belt he won against Isiah Jones in his first fight at Legends on July 14.
Carlos Villanueva, an old sparring partner Murphy referred to as “a big brother” also drew significant local support in his first fight since January 2018. The heavyweight from Yakima started slow before taking over to earn a unanimous decision against Aurek Anderson.
“I’ve never fought in my hometown,” said Villanueva, an accomplished amateur with a pro record of 4-3. “I always fought in Tacoma, Medford, Seattle. I knew Yakima was going to come out and pull it out for me.”
He found out he’d be fighting just two weeks ago but didn’t hesitate to take advantage of a dream opportunity to join Murphy at an event put on by Roy Jones Jr. promotions. Villanueva plans to lost weight and return the next time Murphy fights at Legends.
Jones Jr. indicated that could be soon when he announced plans to keep Murphy’s fights in Toppenish whenever possible, even though he trains across the country in Pensacola, Fla. That drew another loud round of cheers from the crowd as Murphy beamed proudly from the ring.
Results: Andrew Murphy d. Rafael Garcia, TKO 2nd rd.; Jesus Saracho d. Nick Jefferson, TKO 5th rd.; Carlos Villenueva d. Aurek Anderson, unanimous decision; Ricardo Lucio d. Omero Gallegos, unanimous decision; Joseph Aguilar d. Billy Drywater, TKO 3rd rd.; Marco Cardenas d. Margarito Hernandez, TKO 3rd rd.
