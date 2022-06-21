Professional boxer Andrew Murphy's set to return to the Yakima Valley next month at Legends Casino in Toppenish.
The 22-year-old East Valley graduate plans to fight in the co-main event on Thursday, July 14 at a show put on by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing. Quinton Randall will fight in the main event, and opponents have not yet been announced.
"It's a big thing for me because I've spent most of my career being away from home," Murphy said. "To be back and to bring so much excitement to the city, it just means a lot to me."
Murphy turned pro in February 2021, several months after he began training alongside elite boxers under the guidance of legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr. in Pensacola, Fla. Since then, Murphy's compiled a 5-0 record while fighting in Alabama, Georgia and Mexico.
He beat Patrick Pierre by a fifth-round knockout in his last fight two months ago. Before turning pro, Murphy won a junior Golden Gloves national championship in 2018 and earned a shot at a second in 2020 by capturing a regional title before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the national competition.
