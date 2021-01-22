Selah’s Andrew Murphy has announced he’s ready to trade in his Olympic ambitions for a shot at professional glory.
The 20-year-old East Valley graduate spent the last several months in Pensacola, Fla., training alongside elite boxers under the guidance of Roy Jones Jr. With the blessing of one of the greatest boxers of all-time, Murphy plans to begin his pro career in Mexico with a six-round fight on Feb. 6 against 26-year-old middleweight Michel Aguilar.
“To be honest, I’m feeling ready,” Murphy said. “Obviously, I think that with anything comes a little bit of nerves. You’re punching him in the face, he’s punching you in the face, but at the end of the day what keeps me locked in is just my faith and just knowing that I put the work in.”
Murphy established himself at the amateur level by winning a junior Golden Gloves national title in 2018, a regional Golden Gloves title in 2019, and the Washington/Alaska Golden Gloves title in 2020. He also won the 2018 Title National Tournament in Las Vegas.
The 160-pound middleweight finished one win away from reaching the Olympic Trials twice, most recently at the USA Boxing Western Elite Qualifier in March 2019. Giving up on the Olympics wasn’t as easy decision for Murphy, who finished his amateur career ranked sixth nationally at 165 pounds by Boxing Rec.
But he understood remaining at that level would be a waste of time after talking with Jones, a silver medalist at the 1988 Olympics as a 19-year-old. Sparring against top contenders and world champions, including Chris Eubank Jr., helped Murphy take his boxing to a new level.
“I’m not only learning about myself, but I’m learning about the game,” Murphy said. “I’m learning about the physical, the mental aspects.”
He credits much of that growth to Jones, whom he first met when Jones fought at Legends Casino in Toppenish. A connection through Holly Cousens and her mother, Marlene, who lives in Pensacola, gave Murphy a chance to go to Jones’ gym at his house.
The onset of COVID-19 canceled the 2019 Regional Golden Gloves tournament shortly after Murphy arrived in Las Vegas, drastically changing his plans for 2020. Following a short stint back in Selah, he moved in with his mom in Pensacola and took Jones up on an invitation to get back to training.
Although Murphy misses the Yakima Valley, he’s confident he’s in the right place and destined for greatness.
“I didn’t jump in the program to not be the best version of myself,” Murphy said. “I cannot wait to not only represent myself but also everybody back home.”