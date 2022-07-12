Andrew Murphy expects to face the biggest test of his young pro boxing career at his highly anticipated homecoming Thursday night.
The National Boxing Association's vacant Americas Middleweight Championship belt will be on the line when Murphy (5-0, 4 KO) steps into the ring against Isiah Jones (9-6, 3 KO), an experienced 27-year-old from Detroit. They'll fight in the co-main event at Legends Casino, followed by a showdown between unbeaten welterweight Quinton Randall (9-0-1, 2 K) and Ivan "Cobra" Pandzic (14-1-1, 8 KO), with the event scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
"It's a fair step up," said Murphy, who's earned four straight knockouts against fighters with a combined record of 15-54-1. "We know that he's coming to fight."
The 22-year-old Selah native who graduated from East Valley High School said he's pushed for stronger opponents while training against some elite boxers in Florida. Murphy said his coach, former world champion Roy Jones Jr., preaches the mantra "you can't rise up if you're worried about the fall" and he believes his protégé is ready to take the next step.
Isiah Jones created plenty of buzz at the start of his own pro career, winning his first eight professional bouts and earning a spot in "The Bubble" for a series of fights televised by ESPN during the summer of 2020. He's lost four straight fights to young, unbeaten boxers but still holds a strong pedigree dating back to 2016, when he won a 2016 National Golden Gloves title.
"It means that he really knows what he's doing," said Murphy, whose impressive amateur career included a Golden Gloves regional title in 2020 before COVID-19 concerns wiped out the national event, as well as a 2018 Junior Golden Gloves national title. "He knows how to stay composed."
Thursday night will be Murphy's first eight-round fight, and he said conditioning in Florida's heat and humidity should prepare him for more time in the ring, if necessary. Lately he's been spending a lot of time at Tampa's ProBox facility, preparing for his first bout in nearly three months.
Of course, he expects this one to be extra special in front of friends and family in Toppenish, where multiple other attempts to hold fights fell through due to COVID-19 and other concerns. Murphy said Jones Jr. understands the importance of an opportunity to fight at home, especially for a belt that could open even more doors for Murphy as his career progresses.
"It’s nice because it’s something that I can bring back to the city and it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do," Murphy said. "Not only that, but it’s a belt that my coach, Roy Jones, had before."
As much as it would mean for Murphy to put on a successful show for the home crowd, he's keeping his sights set on much larger goals. Murphy remains confident he can one day bring much bigger titles back to the Yakima Valley.
