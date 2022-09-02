Selah’s Andrew Murphy plans to return for an encore three months after a dominating performance at Legends Casino in Toppenish.
The 22-year-old East Valley graduate handled Isiah Jones for eight rounds to win by unanimous decision in July, earning the vacant National Boxing Association’s Americas middleweight championship belt. Murphy’s scheduled to fight in the main event on Sept. 15 against a yet to be determined opponent.
Since beginning his professional career in March 2021, Murphy has won six straight fights with four knockouts. He trains in Pensacola, Fla., with former world champion Roy Jones Jr., whose promotions company has organized the events in Toppenish.
Wapato’s Margarito Hernandez also won his fight by unanimous decision in July and is expected to appear at Legends again in September. He’s slated to take on Marco Cardenas, a 5-foot-6 super lightweight boxer from Salem, Ore.
