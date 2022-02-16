Two years ago when he was a freshman, Selah’s Charles Hudson arrived at the state swimming championships as an unknown and left with some decent consolation-final experience.
When he returns this week to the King County Aquatic Center, it’ll be a different deal altogether.
Hudson has the top-seeded time in the 50-yard freestyle, ranks fourth in the 100 free and anchors two top-three relays in the Class 2A-1A state field, which opens with prelims Friday morning and concludes with finals on Saturday morning.
The junior sprinter clocked a career-best 21.99 seconds last weekend in Pullman and that time tops the field of 20 entries in the 50 free. Highline sophomore Dylan Carr has the second-best time at 22.45.
Selah’s lone state swim champion is Zack Schab, the Vikings’ current head coach, in the 100 free in 2007. Hudson got a lifetime best in that event, too, last week in 48.29.
The Vikings’ 200 medley relay is seeded second at 1:41.55, which is a school record and ranks seventh in Valley history, and the 200 free relay is seeded third at 1:33.34. North Kitsap has the top time in both.
Zillah junior Ian Muffet, who like Hudson was a consolation finalist as a freshman, is seeded fifth in the 100 breast, and Selah senior Michael Ozanich rates ninth in the 200 individual medley. Hudson and Ozanich both have two individual events and two relays.
The top eight from Friday’s prelims advance to the championship finals while places 9-16 compete in the consolation finals.
