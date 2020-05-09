YAKIMA, Wash. — The East Coast’s loss will be the West Coast’s gain.
Selah’s Carter Young, who led the Vikings to a state championship a year ago on the same field at Yakima County Stadium, has signed to play this summer with the Yakima Valley Pippins.
Young, who started 18 games as a freshman infielder at Vanderbilt before the season was shut down in March, was scheduled to play this summer in the Cape Cod League. But that league canceled its entire season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The West Coast League announced Friday that a portion of the league will not field teams this summer but that seven teams, including the Pippins, are hoping to move forward with a revised schedule and start the season in July.
‘I’m super excited to bring Carter Young onto the Pippins,” manager Kyle Krustangel said in a release. “He’s an elite player, and will be among the high end in terms of caliber across the whole league.”
Young, who committed to Vanderbilt as a sophomore, was named the Class 2A player of the year for Selah in 2019. He contributed instantly for the reigning NCAA champions, batting .328 through 18 games with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored.
“As a middle infielder, he’ll be a 1-2-3 hole hitter, and a switch-hitter. He can do a lot,” Krustangel said.