Selah’s Ashlynn Hall will still get to live out a good chunk of the 2020 tennis season that was taken from her and many other athletes because of the pandemic.
It’ll just be later than expected, and several hundred miles from the Carlon Park tennis courts.
Hall, the CWAC district runner-up last spring and Class 2A state qualifier, was set to team with fellow Vikings senior Hannah Walter in what figured to one of the area’s top tandems.
“It’s definitely disappointing but I’m still glad there were two weeks of the season,” Hall said. “Hannah and I would have had good chemistry with our bond and friendship.”
The two likely will find themselves on the same court soon, however, as they’re set to share an apartment in the fall at Brigham Young University-Idaho, some 660 or so miles from Selah in Rexburg.
That apartment, fittingly, is right next to tennis courts.
“We’ll be playing,” she says.
Hall was a three-sport standout for the Vikings.
She was a first-team all-CWAC defender for the Selah soccer team that ripped off 18 straight victories — including 15 shutouts — en route to the 2A state final four and a fourth-place finish.
Hall also averaged more than nine points per game during basketball season.
“I liked all three sports but soccer was more my passion because I played it first,” she said.
Tennis was the last of the three she took up as she wanted to play a spring sport and has relatives who play.
Beginning as a freshman, she helped the Vikings win three straight district championships.
She was second in the CWAC tournament to teammate and three-time district champion Mary-Frances Ballew, who spent this year as a Rotary exchange student in Sweden. Walter and Clara-Beth Hamill were district champs and eighth at state.
“My favorite memories were the state tournament last year and placing second (in the second flight) at the Inland Empire tournament,” she said. “I improved with the help of the coaches.”