East Valley graduate Andrew Murphy made his 21st birthday one to remember Saturday night in Mexico.
The former junior Golden Gloves national champion shined in his pro boxing debut, beating Jonathan Gonzalez by unanimous decision. Former world champion Roy Jones Jr. looked on as Murphy left no doubt in his first fight since winning the Washington/Alaska Golden Gloves title in January 2020.
"(Jones is) my idol," Murphy said during a post-fight interview on the Facebook livestream. "My mentor. That man is everything to me."
Shortly after the pandemic took away Murphy's chance to fight at the Las Vegas Golden Gloves regional event in March, he moved from Selah to train with Jones in Pensacola, Fla. Murphy publicly announced his intentions to go pro in late January, but it took him another two months to get back in the ring.
The first two rounds started slowly as both boxers cautiously stayed back and failed to land any big punches. Murphy took a clear upper hand in the third round and kept connecting in the fourth and final round to seal the win.