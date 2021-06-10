LOS MOCHIS, MEXICO — Selah native Andrew Murphy continued an impressive start to his pro boxing career Thursday night in Mexico.
A last-minute change of opponent and some other unexpected challenges didn't seem to bother Murphy (3-0), who said he never really took a hit for the second consecutive fight. His left hook connected for another first-round knockout, this time against Mexico's Roberto Valdez, an experienced middleweight with a 10-12-1 record who Murphy said was once a world champion.
"It shows that my training's right and I'm with the right people," said Murphy, a 21-year-old East Valley graduate who trains in Pensacola, Fla. with legendary former boxer Roy Jones Jr. "Roy was pretty happy because we didn't really have time to warm up."
Murphy, a Junior Golden Gloves national champion as an amateur, opened his professional career with a win over Jonathan Gonzalez by unanimous decision in March. He followed that by knocking out Nigel Farmer in the first round of a fight last month.