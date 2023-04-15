A former Central Washington distance runner plans to take on a new challenge at Monday's 127th Boston Marathon.
Brian Rockenbach's no longer logging 60 miles a week, due in no small part to his busy schedule as a construction and woodworking teacher at Selah High School, where he also helps coach runners in the spring and fall. But the 38-year-old who lives in Ellensburg still found a way to put in a strong enough training cycle that he feels capable of beating the 2:56:00 he ran at last year's Eugene Marathon, even on Boston's tougher course.
"It gets hard at the hardest part of the race, from what I've seen, like (mile) 16 up to 21 will be challenging," Rockenbach said. "So if I can get through that and feel OK, keeping a 6:45 (per mile) pace, I think I can get a PR."
Although most of his training runs in Ellensburg are flat, more climbing in Selah has prepared Rockenbach for Boston's notorious Newton hills. He often trains with the Vikings' runners and credited Eric Swedin and Nic Spencer — the Valley's two fastest 3200-meter runners so far this spring — with helping him get ready for the marathon.
Rockenbach's efforts to test himself in longer workouts included a hard 13-mile run, as well as an 18-mile run featuring 12 miles at or below race pace. Strength training at Anytime Fitness in Ellensburg gave Rockenbach a break from the roads and provided another key piece to his training.
Before he became one of 14 men on Central's all-decade cross country team, Rockenbach just missed earning one of seven spots on four Snohomish High teams that placed in the top six at Washington's 4A state meets from 1999-2002. He said that's helped fuel his passion for running, even long after he clocked multiple 8Ks under 27:00 in college and captured 23rd place at the GNAC championships as a junior.
"Just slow improvement over the years," Rockenbach said about his accomplishments, noting he often trained alongside his best friend at Snohomish and Central Washington, 2006 GNAC runner-up Sam Scotchmer. "We were just really self-motivated and really had that love for running and just kept pushing."
He focused primarily on the steeplechase in college track, an event he hasn't gone back to since graduating. But Rockenbach's kept running and completed the first of his two marathons in 2012, finishing in 2:53:34 at North Bend's downhill Light at the End of the Tunnel Marathon
These days, he's encouraging young athletes to do the same as the distance coach for Selah's track team since he took a job at the school three years ago. Rockenbach also offered insights to cross country runners including Arizona freshman Cooper Quigley, the 2022 2A state champion.
Runners from the Valley joining Rockenbach for the marathon include Yakima's Joy Stenehjem and Heidi Bolong, both of whom completed last year's race. Goldendale's Jenny Balcom skipped last year but will be back for her eighth Boston Marathon.
