GRANDVIEW — One of the CWAC's best rivalries took another dramatic turn in Tuesday's district final.
Kennedy Cobb scored late to cap off a comeback and give Selah a 2-1 win over No. 1 seed Ellensburg, clinching a state berth for the No. 2 seed Vikings. They snapped the Bulldogs' 15-game win streak, which began after a season-opening 1-0 loss at Selah.
Freshman Layne Rogel gave Ellensburg a lead it held for nearly half the game before Adley Franklin scored the equalizer for the Vikings. In the 80th minute, an Allison Moultray free kick from 25 yards out went off the post and Kennedy Cobb buried the rebound.
Coach Josh Koreski said freshman Alejandra Salcedo and senior Maya Hall teamed up to contain Dylan Philip, and goalkeeper Lexi Grenz did the rest to stop a dangerous Bulldogs attack.
"Lexi Grenz had an absolutely fantastic game and she was a monster in the box for us," Koreski said. "She made some saves that she shouldn't have made but she's done that all year for us."
Just before the title game, East Valley got two goals from Shannah Mellick and held off Prosser in a penalty kick shootout for the second time in eight days. The Mustangs erased a two-goal deficit to force a 3-3 tie before the Red Devils outlasted them 7-6 in penalty kicks.
Ellensburg and East Valley will square off for the third time this season on Saturday to determine who earns the CWAC's second state bid.
First half: 1, Ellensburg, Layne Rogel, 31:00.
Second half: 2, Selah, Adley Franklin, 68:00; 3, Selah, Allison Moultray, 80:00.
East Valley 4, Prosser 3 (7-6 SO)
First half: 1, Prosser, Olivia Jensen, 8:00; 2, East Valley, Shannah Mellick (Mackenzie Isaak), 9:00; 3, East Valley, Mellick (PK), 12:00; 4, Jada Mendoza (Jordyn Peterson), 19:00; 5, Prosser, Kaitlyn Morfin (Malli Rude), 24:00.
Second half: 6, Prosser, Soleil Hoefer, 65:00.
Overtime: No goals.
Shootout: East Valley 7 (Isaak, Mellick, Mendoza, Peterson, Eveyanna Townsend, Ava Williams, Emma Walfuff), Prosser 6 (Tessa Halfmoon, Karen Delgado, Viviana Alvarez, Karen Villegas, Sydney Gamache, Rude).
Saves: Abigail Jensen (P) 9; Makenzie Mellick (EV) 8.
