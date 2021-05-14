Selah native Andrew Murphy won't be waiting long for a chance to keep moving up after an impressive pro boxing debut.
The 2018 East Valley graduate's scheduled to face winless middleweight Nigel Farmer, a 22-year-old from North Carolina. They'll meet at the Rumble by the River III on May 22 at The Venue at Coosa Landing in Gadsden, Ala.
Murphy picked up his first win in late March by unanimous decision over Jonathan Gonzalez Alanis in Mexico. That four-round bout taught him a lot about what it will take to successfully make the jump from amateur boxing to the pros.
"Those little gloves and no headgear, it's just really about any shot you land could be a problem and any shot they land could be a problem," said Murphy, who trains in Florida with former world champion and Olympic silver medalist Roy Jones Jr. "I'm not willing to take as many gambles and I'm taking calculated risks."
Plenty of supporters tuned in on Facebook to watch Murphy's first fight, and he's grateful for all the support he continues to get from back home. Next weekend's event will be available online for $9.99 through Northeast Alabama TV at https://watchnealtv.com/categories/boxing, with fights starting at 3 p.m.