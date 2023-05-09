SELAH – After two years of COVID restrictions and a rare just-short-of-state hiccup, the Selah baseball team is back where the program usually finds itself – peaking in mid-May with the state tournament in sight.
The Vikings, No. 1 in the WIAA’s Class 2A RPI rankings, 10-run ruled rival Ellensburg 14-4 early Tuesday evening to capture the CWAC district championship at Archer Field.
Selah, which won its 16th straight to improve to 20-3, will get a week-and-a-half break before in all likelihood hosting regional play – state first round and quarterfinal play – May 20.
With the pandemic preempting the 2020 and ’21 tournaments and last year’s district demise, the Vikings return to state for the first time since 2019 when longtime coach Mike Archer led Selah to its second 2A crown at Yakima County Stadium.
“I think they came in thinking we’re going to better mentally and we had some guys that were great in the weightroom, so physically we’re stronger and that gives you some confidence,” Archer said of the metamorphosis from last year’s squad that started four freshmen to this this spring’s edition that has scored 10 or more runs in 11 of its victories.
The growth also is evident to the players.
“I was really happy with what we did that season, obviously it got cut short and that hit us all really hard,” Carter Seely, one of Selah’s five seniors, said. “This year, we got in here two months earlier and that was huge for us, guys were hungry – we wanted to go out there as soon as we lost that game.
“This year we knew what we needed to do and that’s exactly what we did.”
Tuesday’s win followed a similar script to Saturday’s 6-3 semifinal victory against East Valley.
Junior pitcher Eian Peralta, much like Seely on Saturday, overcame early struggles to finish on a dominant note. After giving up a run in the second and three more in the third – two of which scored on Ayden Pettigrew’s double to the gap in right-center – the right-hander took control, retiring nine of the last 10 batters he faced.
Peralta struck out the side in the fifth inning and fanned nine for the game.
Offensively, patience prevailed for the Vikings (20-2), who twice overcame deficits Tuesday after needing a five-run fifth inning Saturday to rally past the Red Devils. Selah had 10 hits, none for extra bases, while taking advantage of seven bases on balls and four Ellensburg fielding miscues.
“I thought we had some really good at-bats at the beginning of the year when we had guys on base, we would get too caught up in the moment,” Archer said. “I thought we hit with 2-0 and 3-1 counts with good discipline with guys in scoring position and think that was a huge difference from the beginning of the year.”
Sophomore second baseman Beau Benjamin led the Vikings with three hits and drove in the final two runs to end the contest with no outs in the bottom of the fifth.
Justin Busey, another 10th-grader, knocked in a pair of runs, and Peralta helped his cause with two hits
Ellensburg (16-6) returns to action Saturday when it hosts a crossover in a loser-out, winner-to-state contest. The Bulldogs, who saw their six-game winning streak end, have just two seniors after placing fourth a season ago.
“There are a bunch of kids on this team that haven’t been in this situation, and we had some of the same mistakes we’ve made in our losses this year,” Ellensburg coach Todd Gibson said. “We gotta go 1-0.”
Highlights: Luke Sterkel (E) RBI; Ayden Pettigrew (E) 2run 2b; Eian Peralta (S) 9 Ks, 2-4; Beau Benjamin (S) 3-4, 2 RBI, 3 runs; James Hull (S) 2 runs; Justin Busey 1-1, 2 RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.