It took something exceptional to finish off the longest game in the history of the All-State Baseball Series on Saturday.
Connor Schlect and his air-conditioned temperament were plenty ready for exceptional.
After a spotty start gave up the lead for his team in the bottom of the seventh, the West Valley senior settled in and rolled through five innings, facing the minimum over the final four frames, as Team Baker rallied to beat Adams 6-5 over 11 innings in the first game at Parker Faller Field.
In an all-star event where pitchers typically get two or three innings of work on the 18-player teams, Schlect got the green light from Baker coach Cory White from Lynden and he responded by getting sharper with each inning despite afternoon heat pushing triple digits. The 6-foot-2 right-hander set down Adams 1-2-3 in the ninth, 10th and 11th and struck out three of the final six batters.
Schlect wasn't dialed-in to start as the top of Adams' lineup got to him for three consecutive hits and took a 5-4 lead. But a double play defused further damage and the Central Washington recruit got to work. The only hiccup in retiring 14 in a row was a two-out walk in the eighth and Schlect picked off that base runner with a nifty move to end the inning.
"I never imagined I'd get to pitch five innings," Schlect said. "I figured two or three, but each time we came off the field I told the coaches I'm good — chillin' like a villain. Usually my first two innings are a little off, then I get in my groove. In the eighth and ninth I'm thinking, 'OK, I'm feeling it now.'"
To hasten the outcome, base runners were put on second in the 11th inning. For Baker in the top half, Clint Flippo of Eastside Catholic stole third and scored his second run of the game on a throwing error.
When it was Schlect's turn to protect the 6-5 lead in the bottom half, he did so quickly. After his fifth strikeout came two flyouts and the marathon was done.
"You just have to stay calm and be confident," he said. "I told myself, 'OK, there's a guy on second and it's the tying run, but I can get the job done.' It was a lot of fun, but I'm guessing I won't be pitching tomorrow."
Team Baker will face Rainier in Sunday's championship game at 1:45 p.m. Rainier held on to beat St. Helens 10-9, surviving a two-run rally in the final inning — this one was the standard eight-inning length — with the tying run on second.
Schlect's formula for success mirrored that of his West Valley teammate Blake Leaverton, who started for Baker and promptly gave up three consecutive hits capped by a two-run double. But after that he was rock solid, finishing the first with two strikeouts and retiring nine of 10 batters after the double.
But Olympia's Aiden Herrick, the starter for Adams and a Georgetown recruit, countered with four hitless innings. Baker's offense remained locked down as Tanner Vaughn of W.F. West took over and kept it a one-hitter through 6 2/3 innings.
Desperately in need of a spark, Royal's Cooper Christensen delivered in a big way, following back-to-back singles with a two-out, two-run base hit to tie the game at 3-3. Christensen, an all-state wide receiver and safety on Royal's 2019 state championship football team, then stole second and third and scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error.
East Valley's Dillan Morrow had a versatile day for Adams, starting the game in left field and pitching the final two innings. He retired Baker in order in the 10th and Flippo's game-winning run was out of his control. Morrow made the game's first two put-outs in left and he drew a walk at the plate in the fourth.
Morrow's Adams crew will play St. Helens and Eisenhower's Ryan Fowler in Sunday's third-place game at 10:45 a.m.
With Ballard's Tam Bellefuil putting on a show with two hits, a double, stolen base, three runs scored and two RBI, Rainier opened a big early lead and appeared to have matters in hand until the last two innings. St. Helens scored twice in the seventh, narrowing the gap to 10-7 but leaving the bases loaded, and then drew within 10-9 in the bottom of the eighth.
But Auburn Riverside's Grant Mattson, faced with runners on first and second with two outs, got the final out on an infield popup.
---
Baker 6, Adams 5
Baker=000=010=310=01=-=6=6=3
Adams=200=010=200=00=-=5=9=2
Leaverton, Brunson (4), Schlect (7) and Artzer, Rhea (6); Herrick, Vaughn (5), Alder (8), Morrow (10) and McCarthy, Hamry (6).
Highlights — Baker: Blake Leaverton (West Valley) 3 IP, 3 K, 0 BB, 3 hits; Connor Schlect (West Valley) 5 IP, 5 K, 1 BB, 3 hits; Cooper Christensen (Royal) 1-3, run, 2 SB, 2 RBI; Clint Flippo (Eastside Catholic) 2-4, 2 runs. Adams: Rylen Bayne (South Kitsap) 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs; Riley McCarthy (Mountain View) 2-5, 2b, 3 RBI; Nathan Cain (Monroe) 2-3, run, RBI; Aiden Herrick (Olympia) 4 IP, 2 K, 0 BB, 0 hits.
---
Rainier 10, St. Helens 9
Rainier=015=013=00=-=10=13=1
St. Helens=100=301=22=-=9=10=1
Brown, Murdock (4), Burns (7), Mattson (8) and Jones, Bellefuil (4); Flaugher, Kaepernick (3), Schneider (5) and Coulter, Stull (4).
Highlights — Rainier: Tam Bellefuil (Ballard) 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, SB, 2 RBI; Kai Jones (Sumner) 1-1, 3b, 2 BB, RBI; Jacob Burkett (Arlington) 2-3, RBI; Cole Kaschmitter (Enumclaw) 2-2, 2b, run, RBI; Ryan Blokker (Ballard) 1-1, 2b, run. St. Helens: Ryan Contreras (Jackson) 2-3, 2 runs; Kellen Stull (Inglemoor) 1-1, 2 runs; Kyle Hennington (Fife) 1-1, run, SB, 2 RBI; Tyson Lindemood (Battle Ground) 1-3, run, 3 RBI.