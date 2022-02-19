LACEY — Central Washington never blinked and pulled away late in a back-and-forth game to win 78-73 at Saint Martin’s on Saturday.
Kizzah Maltezo knocked down several key jump shots to reach 20 points and freshman Valerie Huerta added 14 with some crucial threes. After the Knights tied the game with 1:38 left, the Wildcats reeled off an 8-0 run to avoid an upset on SMU’s Senior Night.
“I thought we handled (the pressure) really well,” coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “We kept our composure.”
She knows Saint Martin's, which started the season 9-2, can play much better than their 3-11 conference record indicates. They showed it when Central started to pull away early, only to be held to nine points in the second quarter.
Zillah graduate Samantha Bowman got off to a hot start and scored 19 points while grabbed 11 rebounds for her 18th double-double. The GNAC’s leading scorer, Ellensburg grad Kassidy Malcolm, had a rare off-night shooting but still dished out five assists and scored five of her 10 points in the final four minutes.
Richardson-Thornley said the Wildcats found their rhythm in the second half, but they couldn't create much separation. Another tough test awaits on Monday, when third-place Central's set to host second-place Alaska Anchorage before another home game against fourth-place Montana State Billings.
"They're massively big games for us," Richardson-Thornley said. "Anchorage is, I think, one of the best teams in the country."
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kizzah Maltezo 20, Samantha Bowman 19, Valerie Huerta 14, Kassidy Malcolm 10, Maeda 9, Heitschmidt 2, Troy 0, Sisul 0. Totals 27-58 9-16 74.
SAINT MARTIN’S — Claire Dingus 26, Rian Clear 19, Tierney DeDonatis 11, Nelson 6, Morris 5, Matz 3, Reed 0, Sopak 0, Currius 0. Totals 29-61 5-6 73.
Central Washington 22 9 24 23 — 78
Saint Martin’s 16 15 21 21 — 73
CWU highlights: Bowman 11 rebs, 5 assts; Huerta 4 assts; Maeda 6 rebs; Malcolm 5 rebs, 6 assts.
Slow start sinks Yaks
MOSES LAKE — Yakima Valley couldn’t recover from a tough end to the first quarter in a 68-54 loss at Big Bend.
The Yaks gave up an 11-0 before Taelyr Overby scored any of her game-high 15 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Haley Wammock just missed a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds for YVC, which is set to host Blue Mountain Monday to start a three-game homestand.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Taylyr Overby 15, Wammock 9, Luhr 7, Standley 6, Campbell 3, Cardenas 8, Ramos 4, Klebaum 2, Carpenter 0. Totals 22-65 7-19 54.
BIG BEND — Ambra Hacker 20, Rigby 7, Callahan 6, Alder 4, Tolman 2, Nottingham 9, Anderson 6, Wilhelm 5, Rushton 5, Balderree 4, Fuller 0. Totals 26-71 15-21 68.
Yakima Valley 5 14 18 17 — 54
Big Bend 19 16 19 14 — 68
YVC highlights: Overby 7 rebs, 3 stls; Wammock 12 rebs, 4 stls; Cardenas 7 rebs, 3 blks.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Yaks top Big Bend
BIG BEND — Yakima Valley finished strong to pick up a 75-65 road win over Big Bend and keep its playoff hopes alive.
The Yaks ended the game on a 16-5 run to snap a four-game losing streak and stay in contention for one of the NWAC East’s four playoff spots. Quentin Raynor scored 24 points and West Valley grad Conner Turner recorded 20 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks to lead YVC, which will host Blue Mountain on Monday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Quentin Raynor 16, Conner Turner 13, Delgado 5, Tinley 4, Kari 2, C. Murphy 7, Braun 1, Funk 0, Ilumoka 0, Chamble 0, M. Murphy 0. Totals 25-60 18-27 75.
BIG BEND — KaRon Sears 18, DJ Frye 16, Kevin Young 13, Miller 9, Perez 3, McMakin 4, Canepari 2, Dennis 0. Totals 26-80 7-12 65.
Halftime: 44-37 YVC.
YVC highlights: Raynor 5 assts; Turner 18 rebs, 6 blks; C. Murphy 9 rebs.
Central falls at SMU
LACEY — Central Washington couldn’t hold on after a big comeback in a 70-66 loss at first-place Saint Martin’s Saturday.
The Wildcats trailed by 11 with 12 minutes left before taking a two-point lead on a fastbreak layup by Micah Pollard just before the five-minute mark. They took their last lead at 64-63 on a dunk by Matt Poquette, one of three Central starters to score 10 points.
But Xavier Smith's jumper just before the buzzer was Central’s only basket in the last 1:40, and he finished with team-highs of 15 points and six assists in his team’s final road game of the season. Alex Schumacher scored 20 points to lead the Saints, who held the Wildcats to 45% shooting from the field.
They welcomed the return of centers Marqus Gilson and Mitch Brizee from injury, although they played limited minutes as coach Brandon Rinta said they're working their way back to fitness. He noted Central saw the flu run through the team this week, forcing the cancellation of Thursday's scheduled game at Western Oregon.
The Wildcats only had what Rinta called a "semi full practice" on Friday and had to rent SUVs to make the drive to Lacey. Three more home games will be critical to determine seeding for the fourth-place Wildcats, who are just a game out of second place but also one and a half games ahead of seventh place.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Smith 15, Matt Poquette 10, David Thompson 10, Amari Stafford 10, Gennett 2, Pollard 5, Banks 4, Gilson 4, Brizee 4, Lindgren 2, Rose 0. Totals 28-62 4-7 66.
SAINT MARTIN’S — Alex Schumacher 20, Brett Reed 13, Adams 8, Greeley 3, Haffner 3, Jaden Nielsen-Skinner 13, Marcus Lenker 10, Wang 0. Totals 26-68 9-11 70.
Halftime: 37-33 SMU.
CWU highlights: Stafford 9 rebs; Poquette 8 rebs, 2 blks; Smith 6 assts.
BASEBALL
Central swept in Idaho
LEWISTON, Idaho — Central Washington dropped two games Saturday as the offense continued to struggle at Lewis-Clark State.
Austin Hauck hit a home run in a 15-5 loss to start the day and the Wildcats left 10 runners on base in a 5-0 loss. They’ll look to avoid a four-game sweep at Lewis-Clark State on Sunday.
Game 1: Lewis-Clark State 15, Central Washington 5. Highlights: Adam Fahsel 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Austin Hauck 2-4, hr, 2 runs; Austin Ohland 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
Game 2: Lewis-Clark State 5, Central Washington 0. Highlights: Zach Berryman 2-5.
RUGBY
BYU tops Wildcats
No. 7 Central Washington rallied to tie but gave up the final score in a 22-17 loss to No. 6 BYU in Saturday’s home opener at Tomlinson Stadium.
Jack Wendling scored twice and the Wildcats gained a man advantage after a red card late in the first half. They briefly led 14-12 and expect to face another tough test at No. 13 Arizona next Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.