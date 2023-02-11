Rookie rewarded: Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp continues promising progress in Portland appearance

PORTLAND — An audible cheer from supporters scattered throughout the Moda Center greeted MarJon Beauchamp when he checked into the game for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.
Coach Mike Budenholzer recognized the importance of the 22-year-old rookie from Yakima's return to the Pacific Northwest on a court where he recalled posing for a photo as a sophomore at Garfield High School, when he played in an exhibition for Team USA. His parents, brother and sister all made the trip along with dozens of others from the Yakima Valley, including Davis standout Cesar Hernandez, one of many area players to compete against Beauchamp in summer pickup games at Yakima Valley College.
Beauchamp's dealt with some adversity while trying to earn minutes for a veteran-led team on the short list of NBA title contenders. But that hasn't changed what the franchise expects from its first-round draft pick.
"We're very pleased with how he's progressing, his work ethic, his mentality," Budenholzer said. "We are beyond excited about him and what he can do for us this year, but also what he can do for us going forward."
Monday night ended a streak of 10 straight games without an appearance in the first three quarters for Beauchamp, who also appeared early in wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers this week. He said he tries to do whatever he can to provide energy off the bench and in nine starts, whether that means forcing turnovers, grabbing offensive rebounds or throwing down alley-oops in transition.
The former Yakima Valley College star has also spent a lot of time working on his 3-point shot, and a wide open look swished through in the fourth quarter of Milwaukee's 127-106 blowout in Portland. Defense remains the top priority for the lengthy 6-foot-7 forward as he waits for his turn to become a consistent part of the rotation.
"I feel like we've got a vet team so I've just got to keep getting better every day," Beauchamp said. "You never know when your opportunity's going to come, how the season goes, injuries and all that stuff, so you've just got to stay ready."
Into the fire
When injuries gave Beauchamp opportunities earlier this season, he responded by scoring in double figures seven different times and taking on some difficult defensive assignments.
Small forward Khris Middleton missed 37 of Milwaukee's first 46 games but appeared to be working his way back to full health until the three-time All-Star was ruled out of Friday's game with a knee injury. Veteran wing Joe Ingles sat out the season's first 29 games and Pat Connaughton missed the first 15, leaving plenty of available minutes for Beauchamp and others.
Along the way he's tried to learn what he could from teammates and found especially good mentors in two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews, the 14-year veteran Beauchamp watched play for the Blazers as a middle schooler. First-year assistant coach DeMarre Carroll helped develop a new shooting routine focused on perfecting the baseline three and then working around the perimeter.
"He started off kinda rough but now he's been picking it up and he's been playing at a high level," Carroll said. "It's tough when you're a rookie coming in and just get thrown in the fire and I think he's really solidified himself as an NBA player."
After limited time in his first three games, Beauchamp averaged more than 23 minutes per game in the next nine. The up-and-down stretch featured highlights of 14 points at Minnesota, 19 at Oklahoma City and a season-high 20 in 34 minutes against Atlanta.
Those minutes began to fade away and then disappeared entirely when Beauchamp fell victim to a non-COVID illness that sidelined him for seven games. He lost five or six pounds while missing trips to New York, Charlotte and Orlando.
"That had a big impact," Beauchamp said. "It took me a couple weeks to really get back to myself."
He's also battled several other injuries, most notably patella tendonitis in January that he attributes to an increased workload. The Bucks' athletic trainers and resources helped speed up Beauchamp's recovery, during which he played two games for Milwaukee's G League team, the Wisconsin Herd.
Carroll said that adversity is always going to be part of a long season. He's emphasized to Beauchamp the importance of pushing through the wall many rookies start to hit around this time, with 27 of 82 games remaining.
Advanced statistics rate Beauchamp as one of the Bucks' best defenders, and he's earned the chance to guard some of the league's top players. The former Metro League MVP at Rainier Beach said his toughest assignment so far came against Cleveland, when he took on four-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
During one four-game stretch in December Beauchamp shot better than 50% while reaching double figures three times, and in Portland he spent much of his time on the offensive end standing at the 3-point line ready to catch and shoot. It's clear he's gained the trust of teammates who draw lots of attention from defenses, none more than Antetokounmpo.
"I feel like everyone's worried about him, so if he passes it out, you've got to make it," Beauchamp said. "I try to get my mind to where I try to make every shot, be decisive."
Franchise cornerstone
Beachamp said his goals for this season include gaining another five pounds to reach 210 and earning a spot in the Bucks' playoff rotation.
That won't be easy on a team one game out of first place in the Eastern Conference after 10 straight wins, aiming for its second straight NBA title in three years. The acquisition of veteran Phoenix Suns wing Jae Crowder via trade Thursday bolsters Milwaukee's wing depth, especially if Middleton can resume his recovery soon.
Carroll said Beauchamp can't afford to worry about those obstacles he can't control if he's going to succeed at the highest level. After Memphis drafted him 27th overall in 2009, it took Carroll more than three years to carve out a starting role and he eventually played for two teams that reached the Eastern Conference Finals.
That path saw the 6-foot-6 wing go from making zero 3-pointers in his first two seasons to shooting better than 34% for six straight seasons. Carroll averaged double figures five times while playing two seasons each for Atlanta, Toronto and Brooklyn.
He said Beauchamp's shooting form doesn't need any adjustments, so improvement will mostly come from repetition. The two regularly put in extra time outside of practice and Carroll said the rookie's willingness to listen to coaches nicely complements a drive to outwork everyone else.
Another window of opportunity began Friday, when Middleton's absence and the wait for Crowder to get up to speed allowed Beauchamp to play 16 minutes off the bench. He responded by shooting 4-of-7 from the field and scoring 10 points, all in the second half, while turning in a solid defensive performance that included two steals and a block.
Thursday's trade also sent third-year wing Jordan Nwora to Indiana, eliminating one possible roadblock to Beauchamp's future playing time. The contracts of 32-year-old Crowder and 35-year-old Ingles both expire this season, so the Bucks are at least leaving their options open when it comes to relying more on Beauchamp as soon as next season.
"He's definitely a cornerstone in this franchise," Carroll said. "I feel like they love him here, from the head coach to the (general manager) to the president."
