YAKIMA, Wash. — Stay home. Stay safe. After hearing our Governor on TV the other night calling for all nonessential Washingtonians to stay away from others to help fight the spread of coronavirus, I was all in. Yes, it might mean working from home for a few weeks. And more hurtful is the thought of not getting to fish for a while. But hey, we all have to pitch in if we’re going to get beyond this thing, right?
Realizing I was nonessential also hurt a little bit. But when I look back over the years, I have to say I haven’t saved anyone’s life, or fixed any electrical grids, or even sold any groceries. I did run down a hit and run guy one time after the dude crashed into the back of another car, got out of his car and sprinted for the nearest hiding place. I found him hiding under a car in a nearby parking lot. Probably not the smartest thing I’ve ever done, but I was young, and at the time thought I would be happy if someone put out the effort to stop someone who had just plowed into me.
OK. I’m nonessential. But after spending the last few days in home detention, I am wondering about the “stay safe” part of the edict.
First, I can’t remember when the last time was that both my wife Terri and I were home together for days on end. Almost always we spend several hours apart during the work week. And then on one of the weekend days she will spend yet another day at work, and I will be out doing something in the outdoors.
Usually Sunday is the day we spend together, either working on home projects, or just relaxing and re-energizing, to be ready to start the whole process over again.
Now, you should know, Terri is one of the nicest people you will ever meet. She is very easy to get along with, and rarely shows any anger. Evidently, I am the only person in the world that can raise her ire. And it is becoming obvious that spending every waking moment with each other for days on end is going to take a bit of getting used to, even after 42 years of marriage.
I’ll take the blame for this, although, I feel like I, too, am normally pretty laidback and fairly easy to get along with.
Frankly I’m not sure what the issue is. It could be the thought of seeing these beautiful days clicking by and thinking about how nice it would be out on the water. That gets me a bit fidgety. I’m watching the salmon counts at the dams. I am looking at all my photos from last year and seeing I was catching some nice fish here and there. Ah, those were the days before anyone ever heard of COVID-19.
To try to help keep some occasional distance from the only other person in our house, I have taken on several tasks around the place. We have four and a half acres, with some fruit trees, lots of grass, and a hodge-podge of plants, bushes, shrubs and flowers. There is plenty that can be done around the homestead by non-essential folks, what with pruning, raking, mowing, planting, burning, painting and such.
What my friends know, but others may not, is that I am a bit of a klutz. This is where the Governor’s “stay safe” request may become an issue. Me and power tools can quickly become a dangerous combination. And if there is a ladder involved, well, it is probably a good idea to have 911 on speed dial. It’s not if I am going to fall, but when, and how bad will the injuries be.
Even though Terri might be miffed at me for something I have said, she certainly doesn’t want me to be injured in a fall, does she? I think not. She’s had to talk me off the top rung of the ladder more than once.
So we’ve decided that it will be best that the homebound work list only includes stuff that can be done from ground level. And if power tools are to be used, she will check on me every half hour, if not less.
I have literally mowed through many of the gardening tasks over the past several days and have now turned my attention to my shop. We’ve lived in our house for four years, and for just about every month since we moved in I have wanted to get out there and get things a bit more organized.
There is no excuse now. Evidently I have all the “stay home” time in the world. So, it’s time to jump in and start the process. I need to go through the 27 giant tubs of stuff on the shelves. Who knows what I might find out there that I’ve forgotten I have.
I need to get the pellet barbecue out of the shop, cleaned and ready for grilling. I need to find a new home for my electric Coke cooler that is sitting unused, and I want to get my last couple deer horn plaques hung. There’s plenty to do.
Luckily it can all be done without standing on a ladder. Because, if I have to stay home, I might just as well stay safe.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com