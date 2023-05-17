Way back in 1985 I had the opportunity to purchase a brand-new Fish Rite drift boat at an incredible price.
Money was tight, but it was a great opportunity, and the purchase was spurred on by the news that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Yakama Nation, were working together to bring hatchery spring chinook salmon to the Yakima River.
The idea of fishing for these beautiful fish, so close to home, had me hustling to pull together the $3,000 I needed to purchase the boat and trailer from the manufacturer.
Flash ahead almost 40 years and I have to say that, while I have used the drift boat many times, I really have only used it maybe a dozen times over the years to fish for spring salmon on the Yakima.
In the early years of owning the drift boat, the promised runs of spring salmon never developed. Then, a decade later, as the hatchery fish began to return in numbers large enough of open a fishery on the Yakima, it took everyone a while to figure out where and how to fish for them.
As it turned out, some of the best fishing was in the stretch of the river from Granger up to the Sunnyside Dam. Unfortunately, that portion of the river was closed to fishing a couple of years later, and now the only portions of the Yakima open to sport fishing are from Highway 240 Bridge in Richland upstream to the State Route 241 (Sunnyside-Mabton) Bridge, and from the Interstate 82 bridge at Union Gap to the BNSF Railroad Bridge approximately 600 feet downstream of Roza Dam.
Those two stretches have been the open parts of the river for many years, when a sportfishing season
for spring salmon is open.
In some years, based on run forecasts, there aren’t enough returning hatchery spring salmon to open a sport fishing season. In other years, such as this year, biologists believe there will be enough hatchery fish returning to the Yakima to open a season.
The lower part of the Yakima, from the Sunnyside-Mabton Bridge on down, opened to sportfishing for spring chinook on May 5 and will remain open until June 15th. The upper portion of the river, from Roza on down to Union Gap, opened Tuesday, and will most likely remain open until June 30.
This year’s spring chinook season was set due to a preseason forecast of nearly 2,000 hatchery origin adult salmon returning to the river as part of the overall forecast of 5,550 adult spring salmon coming back to the Yakima River. The hatchery-reared salmon are from the Cle Elum Hatchery.
There are several special rules and regulations for the sections of the river while the spring salmon seasons are open, including the number and size of the hooks that can be used: up to two, single-point, barbless hooks with a hook gap from point to shank of 3/4 inch or less. There is no fishing at night. Anglers can keep two adipose fin-clipped salmon per day, and two rods can be used with the appropriate endorsement on their fishing licenses.
Each section of the river open to salmon fishing has special small areas that are closed to fishing, so anglers should be aware of those before heading out. On the upper section, fishing from boats equipped with an internal combustion motor is allowed only from the I-82 Bridge at Union Gap to the eastbound (upstream) I-82 Bridge at Selah Gap.
Boats with gas motors may be used for transportation only upstream of the Selah Gap Bridge.
Also, on the upper section fishing for all game fish, such as trout, whitefish, etc., remains closed until Saturday, May 27.
Evidently, the two most popular places to launch drift boats on the upper portion of the Yakima River have been gated off this year, so it is going to be more difficult to get boats on the river. Spring salmon anglers are a determined bunch though, and they will figure out how to get on the river with their boats.
For the time being, scouting where to launch may be the best use of time. The Yakima is currently running high and muddy and is virtually unfishable.
And, as of earlier this week, there had only been five spring chinook counted over the Prosser Dam, so fishing now would be futile.
The run counts at the lower Columbia River dams have bounced up nicely in the past ten days, so some of those tens of thousands of chinook swimming upstream are undoubtedly headed to the Yakima. If not, then the fisheries managers may close the season prematurely.
In the meantime, those who look forward to fishing our local river for spring chinook will just have to wait. Watch the counts at Prosser Dam and start getting your gear ready. In a week or two, or maybe a bit longer, the salmon will hopefully return to the Yakima.
My drift boat sits at the ready.
