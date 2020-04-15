YAKIMA, Wash. —Yesterday was the first April 15 in I don’t know how many years that I, along with a whole legion of hunters, wasn’t out in the fields and forests hunting for a tom turkey. I was depressed all day. Or at least I think I am going to be depressed, because I am writing this on April 14 and I am already feeling separation anxiety.
Wild turkeys were introduced into Washington from Arizona, New Mexico and Wyoming in the early 1960’s. The populations grew and thrived in some areas of the state. Where they have prospered, in Northeastern Washington for instance, they have provided some really great opportunities for hunters. There have been spring hunting seasons in Washington, either by raffled permits, or over-the-counter tags for at least the past 40 years.
Not this year. Or, at least not yet.
There are so many things to like about turkey hunting. First, it is one of only a very few spring hunting seasons. For a person who loves to hunt, it is an opportunity to get back out into the woods and enjoy the outdoors in a whole different light.
In the fall, the woods can be dark and dreary. The fall colors can be beautiful, but once they’re gone the colors are dominated by dull browns and dark greens.
Being in the woods in the spring offers a chance to see the wildflowers blooming. And the new leaves sprouting on the trees and bushes are as bright of green as you will see all year. There is new growth everywhere.
Any turkey hunter will tell you there is nothing like walking through the woods in the pre-dawn darkness and sitting down with your back to a tree in anticipation of the day to come. To be there, arriving in dead silence, and then listening to the woods start to awaken with the first orange hues of the day to come developing to the east. It is amazing.
First, really before it is possible to see anything, the robins start to chirp. They seem to be overly excited to get their day started, looking for worms, fighting for territories, mating and building nests. They have a busy day ahead of them.
Then other birds chime in here and there. Pretty soon it is a symphony of sounds.
Finally, if you are lucky to be in the right place, the gobble of a tom turkey will echo through the woods. Soon there will be another and another. One gobbles over here and another will follow over there. At times, you might hear six or seven different toms sounding off.
Like an elk bugling in the wild, or the deafening cacophony of a thousand Canada geese circling overhead, hearing a wild turkey gobble in the woods is something everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime.
If you are close enough to the roosting tree, you will hear the hens talking too. They purr and putt and cluck.
Then, on many mornings the turkeys will go silent. That often signals the time when they have flown off the roost and are off for to start their day, walking and scratching and pecking, looking for the bugs and leaves that will break the fast that was sitting on the limbs of a pine tree for the past nine hours.
Yes, the hens will talk as they go about their hunt for food. And the toms will gobble occasionally, in an effort to get the attention of any hen that might be looking for a mate. But it is the first 20 minutes of daylight, when they are in the trees that turkeys are almost always vocal.
It’s fun to watch the turkeys too, in the spring. The big toms will be in an almost perpetual state of showing off. They’ll be strutting, wing tips dragging on the ground as they turn circles, all puffed up with their beautiful tails fanned.
The hens will be walking and pecking and paying absolutely no attention to the males. It is as classical a scene as there is in the wild kingdom, the males performing their over-the-top mating rituals, while the females are entirely oblivious to what is going on. Or at least they are acting like they are oblivious.
Only turkey hunters know there is so much more to turkey hunting than shooting a bird. There is the predawn chill that blows down your neck. It is watching the morning sun filtering through the trees. It is the thrill of hearing a tom gobble, as an answer to your call. And it is the almost paralyzing sight of a mature gobbler poke his blue head up over a log, or around a tree, trying to find you.
And if he gobbles within a few yards of you, it will literally make the hair on the back of your neck stand up.
I’m sure I’m not the only one who is feeling down about missing what, to many of us, is a rite of spring. Our only ray of hope is that our Governor wises up, and realizes there may be no more pure form of social distancing than turkey hunting.
The turkey season is postponed for now. But it could open yet this spring. The season normally runs through the end of May, so there is hope. For now though, I’m a bit depressed and missing it a whole lot.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com