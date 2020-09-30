With some of the bird hunting seasons coming up in the days and weeks ahead, I have made a promise to myself, and to my black Lab Bailey, that we are going to be more prepared this year. And by more prepared, I mean, in better shape.
Every year some friends and I head to Eastern Montana to hunt pheasants in mid-October and for some reason I’m never quite ready physically. I try to work with Bailey every day, and even though she does plenty of running, there is a definite difference between running and retrieving a dummy a hundred times in a day, and actually working through a field, or along a ditch bank, pushing heavy cover.
Last year, after two days of hunting in Montana, Bailey was pretty tired and sore. And we only hunted a couple hours in the morning and a couple more in the afternoon.
This year I am hoping to have her in game day shape.
Some hunters can get a dog into shape by having them run alongside them as they jog over hill and dale. Others will hop on a bike, or an ATV, and let the dog run along with them for a few miles.
Unfortunately, Bailey and I don’t have those options. I don’t own a bike or ATV, and I run only if I am chasing something, or something is chasing me.
So, the next best thing, and actually it may be better for both of us, is to go down to the Lower Valley and work some fields as if we were hunting. We started out walking a mile or two and have been increasing gradually.
The other advantage in trying to build up some stamina is that we are actually finding a few birds to get excited about. The other day I could have shot a limit of roosters just walking one little ditch line. And as thrilled as I am in seeing a few pheasants, Bailey gets crazy excited about it.
When the birds were getting up around us the other day she would stop and look at me like she couldn’t figure out why I wasn’t shooting.
I told her we’d be getting them soon enough. I’m not sure she understood.
It is tougher to get them the needed exercise when it is so warm. So, we’ve been getting up early and getting our work in during the first couple hours of the morning. It is hard on dogs even when it is 60 degrees.
Early in the season, when the daytime temperatures could be reaching 80 degrees or more, you have to be extra careful. Hunting dogs are susceptible to heat stroke when they are working hard on warm days like we’ve been having recently. I had a Lab suffer from heat stroke several years ago, and the temperatures weren’t nearly as warm as they are likely to be this weekend when some of the upland seasons open.
Even when we’ve been exercising in the early morning, I keep Bailey near water, where she can get in and cool down after running hard for a while.
Quail and partridge hunting opens this Saturday, October 3 throughout Eastern Washington, with the exception of the Yakama Reservation. As of deadline, the were no updates to the hunting seasons on the Yakama Nation Wildlife website, but their bird seasons normally open all at once, usually on the weekend that waterfowl hunting opens in the state.
It is looking like there should be plenty of quail around for hunters this fall. According to the hunting prospects put out by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, quail hunters in our region have been averaging about 15,000 birds a year for the past few years, and with a mild winter and a fairly dry spring and summer, the quail numbers should be good.
Public hunting is available on several state-owned parcels in the Sunnyside-Snake River Wildlife Areas along the lower Yakima River that hold good numbers of quail.
Our region doesn’t have a great population of Hungarian partridge, but there are decent numbers of chukar in the canyons and tallis slopes of the Yakima River canyon, on the Yakima Training Center, and in the foothills of the Cascades in western Yakima County. If there is cheat grass and steep, rocky slopes, you’ll most likely find chukars.
As warm as it has been, chukar hunters are advised to watch out for rattlesnakes. The snakes will be lethargic in the colder early morning hours, but once the sun heats up the rocks, the rattlers will be more active.
According to figures from the WDFW, partridge harvest success has been on the rise for the past six years in our region, and with decent nesting conditions it is looking like this year should be another good one for area chukar hunters.
And, as the WDFW prospects note, access to the Yakima Training Center should be better this year because training activity has been curtailed due to COVID-19.
Speaking of training, you really want to have your dog in shape for chasing chukars, and it’s a good idea for the human hunters too.
Bailey and I are working at it. I’m hoping it will pay off when we start chasing birds for real in the days ahead.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com