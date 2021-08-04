I was reaching up to change out a fly strip I had put on the back patio to try to keep the flies somewhat at bay when the dogs are napping out there, when I received this incredible shock in my hand and up my arm.
You know how your brain works in a millisecond, trying to figure out what is going on? I knew there were no electrical wires in the vicinity so I couldn’t comprehend what had just happened.
Then I looked at the strip. Amongst the many deceased flies was a rather large wasp wriggling around, trying to escape the sticky substance that made the strip so deadly.
As I am oft apt to do, I wasn’t paying attention as I reached up to grab the fly strip and accidentally touched the wasp. The shock of the sting that went into my hand and up my arm was surprisingly strong and painful.
Before it died the pesky pest had enacted its revenge for sure, and within minutes my hand and wrist had swollen up considerably. I was surprised at the reaction because I have been stung by all kinds of bees and wasps over the years, and this was the worst reaction ever.
I think this every year, but it seems like this has been a particularly bad year for wasps. They seem to come out of the woodwork, literally, around this time of year.
Campers in the mountains have to put up with the often-aggressive wasps, having to fight them for their hotdogs and hamburgers. I know of a couple people who have been stung in the mouth while taking a bite of a sandwich just as a wasp landed to get a bite of their own. And more than one person has been stung by a wasp that has landed on the lip of a pop can.
There are now some pretty good wasp traps that can be deployed around the campsite to help reduce the number of the troublesome things. On a bad year, it is not uncommon to fill one of those traps in a matter of a few hours. Even with the traps, the wasps seem to just keep coming.
According to the internet--and if you read it on the internet it has to be true--yellow jackets, hornets and wasps all fit under the umbrella as wasps. Yellow jackets nest in the ground, while hornets build nests above ground, usually under eves, and in areas where they are protected from rain, wind and other weather.
The internet sites also tell us to stay away from yellow jacket and hornet nests. No kidding? That’s like the warning on the toaster that says not to use underwater. Come on, are we really that stupid? Although there was that lady who used superglue to make her hairdo stay in place. They live among us.
Two different times I have accidentally landed close to an underground yellow jacket nest. We have maybe mistakenly called them ground hornets all these years but again, according to the internet, actual ground hornets, or digger wasps, are most commonly found in the northeastern part of the country.
I’m not going to argue about names, I just know when I sat down on a dirt bank waiting for some doves to fly by one September morning several years ago, I learned very quickly that whatever it was coming out of the ground in large numbers, were mad and they could sting. Not only could they sting, they did sting. Some were so dastardly that, after having trouble stinging me through my clothes, they climbed inside my shirt for some serious stinger to skin action.
I was wearing hunting boots and denim pants, screaming, slapping my chest and waving my arms, but I swear I could have outrun Usain Bolt on that particular morning.
You have to watch your dogs when out hiking or hunting during the next couple of months because they will sometimes stumble into a nest of whatever it is we have living underground around here. Unfortunately, my dogs, when faced with a situation like that, will run to me for help, bringing the stinging buggers along with them.
I was watching my black Lab Bailey the other day when a wasp started circling her head. She tried to snap it out of the air several times. Not a good idea. I told her to leave it. Hopefully she won’t grab one anytime soon.
A few years ago, my yellow Lab Sierra had half of her face swell up. I took her to the veterinarian and he said she had most likely been stung by a bee or wasp. A couple of days’ worth of Benadryl and she was back to normal. Since then, I have tried to really keep my eyes on my dogs, and keep the Benadryl handy.
Whether it is my imagination or not, there are lots of wasps, yellow jackets and/or hornets out there this year. If you are outdoors, chances are you are going to have to deal with them. Be careful. Watch where you are walking and sitting, and what you are eating and drinking. And, always look before you grab the fly strip.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.