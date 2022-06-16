With five kids and 15 grandchildren, Rob Schefter will be a well-tended man on Father’s Day.
But this year, Sunday arrives with a special gift already delivered.
Yakima’s longtime and well-known doctor, retired now at age 71, teamed up with his daughter Annie to win their age bracket at the United States Tennis Association’s Father-Daughter National Hardcourt Championships in San Diego last weekend.
Now that beats a hedge trimmer.
“What a fun and wonderful experience and one of the highlights of all my years playing tennis,” said Schefter, whose career in the game spans six decades and includes playing collegiately at Notre Dame. “I still enjoy playing but with hip replacement surgery five years ago the best thing for me now is doubles, which is what I prefer anyway. And playing with Annie, wow, just so much fun.”
The Schefters, who got a first taste of this competition last year and placed fourth, went 5-0 over two days at the Barnes Tennis Center and none of it was easy. Two of their wins came in a third-set tiebreaker, including the semifinal, and they rallied to win the final 6-3, 7-5.
So how does a winning strategy work?
In the 70-plus age group, just like you might think.
“What’s neat is that the dads are all longtime players who have passed the game on to their daughters, most of whom are former (NCAA) Division I players who can just rip it,” Rob said. “The women are the strongest players on the court while the dads are going all out just trying to survive.”
Annie doesn’t have a collegiate tennis resume and, in fact, didn’t get into the game until a few years ago. She and her husband Jeff met in dental school and share a practice in Seattle. They have three kids ages 8, 6 and 4.
What the 38-year-old Annie does have, however, is known to most around here with even a flimsy memory for Yakima sports history. The youngest of five, including three brothers who played soccer in college, Annie remains one of the best soccer players to come out of Washington, earning Parade All-American honors as a senior while leading the Rams to a 24-0 season with 47 goals and 25 assists in the fall of 2001.
Also a standout point guard in high school, Annie became a third-generation Notre Dame athlete from her family, starred for the Irish and played on the U.S. National U-19 women’s team.
So, yes, dad will take his chances on the court with this particular doubles partner.
“Annie’s learning all the time and while she’s young in terms of playing experience, she’s just so competitive and athletic. It’s fun to watch,” Rob said. “Doubles is a fun game and it’s what I’ve played the most for a long time. But in this type of format, some women just dominate the match and the question becomes, ‘How does dad get involved?’”
By calling on those six decades of wisdom and savvy.
After handling group play with a 3-0 record on Saturday, the Schefters faced a team from Texas in Sunday’s semifinals and split the first two sets. That led to a 10-point tiebreaker and after dueling to a 8-8 tie they converted the next two opportunities for the win. In the final, they were up a set and leading 4-1 in the second.
“All of a sudden it got away from us and we were down 5-4,” Rob said. “We were looking at a third set and we really didn’t want that. It was getting later in the afternoon and we had flights to catch. That got us refocused, I guess, and we won the last three games. It was an exciting way to finish the tournament.”
The USTA has mother-son brackets as well and similar national tournaments on grass, clay and indoor. But Rob, with all his miles logged on the outdoor courts at the Yakima Tennis Center, prefers the hardcourt and especially the timing.
It’s very likely they’ll be back in 2023.
“There’s nothing like playing with your daughter and competing. It’s the best thing and so much fun,” said Rob, whose wife Grace celebrated her birthday last Saturday during the tournament. “And with Father’s Day coming up, it was even more special.”
