It’s easy now, in hindsight, to say Chris Castillo’s four-peat seemed inevitable after watching him win his first state wrestling title in 2007. But for those who saw his Mat Classic debut, it was definitely the start of something special even if, at the time, only four wrestlers in state history had ever managed a career sweep.
For all his considerable attributes, I was always struck by his calm outlook and humbleness. The week leading up to state, with all the four-peat buzz following his every move, he told me, “For everybody that has supported me I want to do this. It’s a lot of pressure but I look at it this way — these people have confidence in me. I still get nervous but, really, I’ve never felt more ready.”
• • •
TACOMA — Chris Castillo was convinced the fourth one would be the most difficult. That may be his only misjudgment in this whole thing.
Wary that pressures and expectations might soften his armor in his final year, the Zillah senior instead proved far too strong and way too experienced to let anything stop him.
At Mat Classic XXIII, where he hoped to become the Valley’s first four-time state champion in the 58-year history of the sport, Castillo was in every sense of the word unstoppable. He pinned with hurricane force and he scored with brutish power.
And on Saturday night with all eyes in the Tacoma Dome on him, Castillo made Jacob Rae a part of history, defeating the Connell senior 15-4 in the 160-pound Class 1A final to complete his four-peat.
After his hand was raised in victory for the 167th time in his prep career, Castillo crossed his arms with each hand pointing four fingers skyward.
It was done.
“It all came my way and I’m very proud and humble about it,” he said after sharing round after round of hugs with coaches and family. “There are so many people who have helped me get here, my family, my coaches, my school and community. I want to thank everybody.”
In finishing his season 42-0, the Boise State-bound standout left nothing to chance in his final visit to the 1A mats. He recorded two first-round pins, including a 16-second pancake in the quarterfinals, and major decisions of 14-2 and 15-4 with the only points allowed being intentional escapes.
Saturday morning he was careful not to overlook the semifinals, where in the previous three years he won by modest margins of 8-7, 10-2 and 5-2.
His focus was quickly apparent as he pinned Riverside’s Tanner Johnson in 1 minute, 16 seconds.
Of Castillo’s 32 pins this season, 26 came in the first period and 16 were in less than a minute.
“I finished well and I’m proud of that. I think I wrestled better this week than the last couple years here,” he said. “All that hard work — this is what it was for.”
Ever since Castillo came away with the 140-pound title three years ago as a just-turned 15-year-old, the game was on to be the Valley’s first four-timer. But it wasn’t the topic of many conversations.
“Long term, being a four-time state champion was always the goal,” said Zillah coach Mike Gonzales. “But we never talked much about it. Among us it was always unspoken because Chris had enough to deal with.”
Castillo had unexpected motivation after his nephew, Granger’s Pete Almaguer, lost in the 285 semifinals, ending a repeat bid and unbeaten season. Almaguer did come back for third place.
“We grew up together and we’re family,” Castillo said. “I dedicated this win to him.”
There were other benefits. His championship points allowed Zillah to hold off Omak for third place with 103 points. The Pioneers were fourth a half-point back.
Now Castillo can do something he’s rarely done. Relax.
“It’s been tough with all the expectations and pressures,” he said. “But all that’s off my shoulders now. I can just be a kid again.”