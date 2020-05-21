The only thing better than winning a state championship is making it the crowning achievement to an unbeaten season, which is what Zillah’s boys did in 2014 with this victory over King’s in the SunDome. All the sweeter, too, is this came a year after getting knocked out in the regional round. This team started a run of six straight state trophies with three titles for the Leopards.
• • •
Years from now, when Valley basketball fans rehash the Zillah Leopards’ undefeated run to the 2014 Class 1A state basketball championship, they’ll have lots to recall, embellish and relive.
There was sophomore reserve Jared Ellis, oh-fer on the night, hitting the basket that put the Leopards in front for good ... Kurt Calhoun’s outta-my-way-I’m-coming-through baseline drive for his patented reverse layup to bump the lead to four points ... Anfernee Cortez’s victory-clinching steal with 28 seconds remaining ... and Justin Dunsmore’s 10-point second half.
Huge moments all.
And, of course, those fans will talk all about how Brady Widner’s sensational 21-point performance earned him tournament MVP honors on the same night the Leopards’ 52-46 title-game thriller over the King’s Knights capped a 27-0 season.
And, just maybe, they’ll talk about how much they, the fans, meant to Widner and his teammates.
“As the clock was ticking down that last half-minute, which seemed like five minutes, just looking up and seeing that sea of orange, seeing all our fans up there and all the support they’ve given us,” Widner said.
“This is just as much for them as it is for us players. This is for the town of Zillah, and it’s something special that no one’s ever going to take away from us.”
But what might easily be overlooked in those fond recollections will be something few of those fans probably even noticed — that what Widner did on the other end of the court was at least as valuable as every point he made.
Leopards coach Doug Burge decided to have his second-ranked team play man-to-man defense against No. 3 King’s (25-3), and to put the 6-foot Widner on the Knights’ Corey Kispert.
Just a freshman, Kispert is already a 6-foot-4 athletic phenom and the Knights’ leading scorer. It had been his 3-pointer in the final seconds that beat top-ranked Okanogan in the semifinals.
“At this stage of the game you put your best on their best, and Brady’s our best defender,” Burge said. “We knew he was going to have to work hard to defend (Kispert) because they screen so doggone well, so you just had to be on him wherever he was.”
The Widner-on-Kispert strategy worked. Kispert was held scoreless for the first half on 0-for-5 shooting.
“It’s the state championship. No matter who you’re guarding, you’ve got to rise up and make some plays,” Widner said. “Deny him the ball and just try to get a hand on every shot, is all I really tried to do. No one likes to shoot with a hand in their face, and he’s a great shooter.”
But even with their best scorer stifled, the Knights had plenty of other options.
Kispert’s older brother, Calvin — shorter and less athletic than Corey, but a solid force down low and the Knights’ team leader — shot 4-for-4 over the first two periods and King’s hit three 3-pointers.
At the half, after eight lead changes and seven ties, the game was knotted at 25-25. That the Leopards were not crisp on the offensive end was simply a reflection of the Knights’ reactive, trapping, ball-hawking defense.
“They were a great defensive team,” said Dunsmore, whose 13-point, seven-rebound night helped put him on the all-tournament team. “We were struggling a little bit.”
Following the break, Widner began to assert himself on the offensive end, scoring nine points over the first nine minutes of the second half to help the Leopards break out to a 41-35 lead with 6½ minutes remaining.
But then came yet another King’s defensive gem. Three Knights trapped Cortez at midcourt, and Corey Kispert ended up with the ball. The athletic freshman raced downcourt for a thunderous dunk that brought the King’s reserves and fans to their feet.
Less than two minutes later, the Knights tied it up at 41-41.
“I thought,” Burge said, “we might have lost our momentum right about that point.”
The Leopards came back with five quick points, with Widner getting a driving layup-plus-one and, following a steal by Calhoun, Widner hitting Dunsmore cutting to the basket for another layup and Widner’s fourth assist of the night.
“That was a great pass by Brady,” Dunsmore said. “I’d been kind of struggling with my shot all night and I needed to get to the hole. That was big.”
Not big enough, though, to chase away the Knights, who answered with a 5-0 run of their own, capped by a 3-pointer from deep in the corner by Corey Kispert, this one over Widner. It was the only basket he would score against Widner in a half-court set all night.
“Brady had a hand right up there on him and (Kispert) made it,” Burge said. “That was just a great shot.”
So the two teams battled into the final two minutes, deadlocked at 46-46, each side hoping for the play that tripped the switch.
And, as it turned out, that would come from Ellis, the 5-10 sophomore who had been struggling through an 0-for-4 night. When Dunsmore whipped him a pass just inside the 3-point line in the left corner, though, he didn’t hesitate.
“I was open,” Ellis said. “I’d missed a bunch of shots, but I felt confident.”
His 17-footer hit the rim, bounced up and in, and with 1:28 remaining, the Leopards were in front 48-46.
“He’s fearless,” Burge said. “He hadn’t made one all night, but he’s going to take a shot if it’s there because he’s programmed to do that, and look at that — he hits it.”
Calhoun rebounded a King’s miss and, following a Zillah timeout, got the ball in the right corner — the same place from which, in the semifinals a night earlier, he had barreled down the baseline for a reverse layup.
He pulled off the not-so-instant replay for a 50-46 lead. And then, with 28 seconds remaining, Cortez stole the ball from King’s guard Noah Bundrant.
“I was just trying to jab at him to get him off-balance a little,” Cortez said, “and it worked, because the ball came free. And when I saw it come loose, I went for it and got it and then I got fouled — and the whole place goes crazy.
“That’s when you know you won.”