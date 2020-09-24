This remarkable performance at the state swimming championships in 2003 was Megan Wheeler’s springboard toward qualifying for the Olympic Trials at age 16. Her 100 back time from this meet still stands — quite easily — as the Valley record, as does West Valley’s title swim in the 200 medley relay.
The all-underclass crew of Wheeler, Jori McGuire, Lynsey Bernfeld and McKenzie Bloomquist was perfect suited for this multi-skill event as three of them can still be found high in the Valley’s top 10 in the back, fly, breast and free.
FEDERAL WAY — Heading to the pool for Saturday’s Class 3A state swimming finals, Megan Wheeler knew she and her West Valley High teammates had a chance to do something special.
Yet the West Valley High junior surprised even herself with what transpired at the King County Aquatic Center.
Wheeler annihilated the field in the 100-yard backstroke — posting the second-best time in state history — and also swam on the victorious 200 medley relay team as the Rams finished sixth in the team standings, their best finish ever.
“I was hoping I would (have a fast time) but I didn’t think, deep down, that I’d go that fast,” Wheeler said after winning the 100 back in a time of 56.01 seconds — an astounding four seconds faster than the runner-up. Teammate Jori McGuire was fifth in 1:00.60.
“I was getting tired, but I was feeling good,” she said. “I knew I was going pretty fast but I didn’t think I was going that fast.
“It felt awesome. I was so excited.”
“I was blown away,” said Holly Dunham-Wheeler, West Valley’s coach and Megan’s mom. “She’s a competitor and she had her mind set on what she wanted to so.”
Overall, Dunham-Wheeler couldn’t have been more pleased with the state outcome for the senior-less team.
“The girls stepped up ... and each hit their goal,” she said, noting that all of the Rams swam faster on Saturday than they did on Friday. “This is something we’ve worked on all year long — focusing on the state meet. It was an exciting day.”
Starting with the first final of the day as the Rams clipped Holy Names to win the 200 medley relay in 1:50.23, with freestyle anchor McKenzie Bloomquist making the difference.
Bloomquist swam her 50-yard freestyle leg in 25.9 seconds, a personal best.
“She really stepped up,” Dunham-Wheeler said.
The other team members were Wheeler, McGuire and Lynsey Bernfeld.
That adrenaline-pumping victory spurred the Rams in later events, starting with the 100 back.
Wheeler and McGuire also collected third-place finishes, with Wheeler’s in the 50 free (24.12) and McGuire’s in the 100 butterfly (58.14), the latter effort an All-American consideration time.
Bernfeld won the consolation final in the 100 breaststroke, clocking a 1:10.40.
West Valley’s 400 free relay ended up seventh, although it lowered its time from Friday’s preliminaries. The team of Wheeler, McGuire, Bloomquist and Jenni Carlos had a time of 3:47.25 Saturday, two seconds better than Friday.
“I was tired and I think Jori was too, but we knew we were going to go out and swim as hard as we could because it was the last event,” said Wheeler, who also used the event to get a 100 freestyle split and, despite her fatigue, swam her leg in an All-American consideration time of 52.95.
The only thing that makes Saturday’s effort even more satisfying for the Rams is knowing that all of these girls should be back next year to try again.
“Not a one in this group is a senior, so just getting more experience and confidence will help next year,” Dunham-Wheeler said.
“This will just make us stronger next year,” Wheeler said.