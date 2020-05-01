What’s the perfect encore after falling in a state championship game by one point? This La Salle girls basketball team can tell you — 24-0 and the gold trophy safely in your hands.
Coach Alyssa Goins came over from the boys program and directed the Lightning to its second state crown in three years and would later add a third — also with a perfect record — in 2019. Before moving up to 1A and into the SunDome, La Salle’s girls won 20 of 24 games in the Spokane Arena from 2005 to 2010.
• • •
SPOKANE — Coach Alyssa Goins gathered her La Salle girls at the center of the court and summed everything up in one sentence.
“I’ve decided you guys are perfect,” the first-year coach said.
With that, she armed her girls with scissors and sent them toward the nets hanging in Spokane Arena. The Lightning girls are Class 2B state champions again and the best team in school history at 24-0. The disappointment of last year’s last-second championship loss was washed away in a 45-28 victory against Napavine on Saturday.
And many of the girls will use this to forget three straight losses, including one this year, in the state championship game of 1A-2B soccer as well.
“Obviously we’ve had some life lessons and we’ve learned from them,” said Jasmine Stohr, who was on those soccer teams and nearly unstoppable at this tourney, averaging 19.3 points per game. “This one is really special because this is our final hurrah as seniors.”
Seven seniors on this year’s squad hides the fact eight seniors departed from last year’s runner-up squad, making underclassmen contributions required. If not for some free throws in the final seconds of last year’s 47-46 loss to Mossyrock, La Salle would be back-to-back-to-back champions.
But this program still is heading toward dynasty status thanks to many of these seniors. In the past four years, the Lightning have three semifinal trips and four trophies, only one doesn’t have first or second on it. This year’s big gold ball comes with the added pleasure of a zero in the loss column.
“I never imagined we’d go undefeated,” Goins said. “The girls work so tremendously hard and are such great kids. I didn’t expect this because we played a lot of great basketball teams.”
There were a few 3A and 1A schools on the schedule for La Salle this year, but only two of them — Lakeside (Seattle) and Connell — finished within 10 points on the final margin. Goins even admitted the only time she got really nervous about a game was in Friday’s 54-47 semifinal victory against White Pass. Her team still rolled through the four games at state, winning by an average of 23 points per game.
The Panthers were the only team to beat the Tigers (24-3 overall) this season until La Salle came along. With a pressing style but only three seniors, Napavine is almost a younger version of the Lightning.
Beating La Salle at its own game isn’t easy, though, with plenty of speed up and down the roster. Plus, with five players needing attention because of blood or other issues — freshman Savannah Bonny got 10 points with stitches above her eye and her elbow wrapped — the Lightning players just wanted this one more.
“I told the girls in the locker room that we’re going to leave pieces of ourselves on the floor and we did it,” Goins said. “We were diving for every loose ball.”
The scored tied up a few times at the start, La Salle never trailed and pulled away behind six players scoring in the first half. Then a 10-5 run — fueled by the usual turnovers leading to transition baskets — put the advantage at 28-17 at the half. The Lightning turned 27 Napavine turnovers into 23 points for the contest.
Things imploded from there for the Tigers, who used balance themselves to blow past Mossyrock 47-20 in Friday’s semifinal. No one finished in double figures against La Salle, and Courtney May, who had 24 points against Liberty Bell in the quarterfinals, managed only four points.
Napavine battled for only two points in the third quarter — one free from two different players — as La Salle started things with three points from Stohr, who finished with a team-high 11. This kicked off an 11-2 run in the third quarter and allowed the benches to empty with about 4 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the contest.
Everyone celebrated this one and no one wanted to leave. The Lightning players even returned to the court after everyone left, letting this one sink in before Goins called them in with calls of “Lets go celebrate.” They’ll toast 24 wins and a goal accomplished that had nothing to do with perfection.
“We just wanted to get the big gold ball,” La Salle guard Megan Bonny said.
Lightning has struck twice, but this one is definitely a darker shade of blue.