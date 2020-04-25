Grandview has enjoyed two huge waves of success and this came in the middle of the second one, all the more entertaining for local fans because it was played in the SunDome and on the same night East Valley’s girls won the title.
Tournament MVP Phillip Candanoza wouldn’t be denied in his quest to live up to his family legacy. Older cousins Rolando and Roy Garcia helped the Greyhounds win back-to-back state titles in 1989 and 1990.
• • •
It was one long, wonderful three-month dream season.
Twenty-seven wins, no losses.
Grandview’s boys basketball team — and the noisy crowd of family, friends and fans who packed the SunDome on Saturday night — will see those numbers in their minds for a lifetime.
But in the final act of this remarkable performance, when a relentless Chelan team was trying desperately to crash the championship party, the Greyhounds’ completed its mission in flashes.
Like the end of Phillip Candanoza’s completely-in-the-zone third quarter — two fastbreak layins in the final 20 seconds of the period to break a tie game.
And when Chelan simply wouldn’t go away and began to think an upset was within its grasp in the final period, Jaime Fajardo’s rainbowed in his lone 3-pointer of the game with 3:19 left. Sixteen seconds later, the tireless Fajardo was at the rim again, taking a pass from Candanoza and converting a layin.
Twenty seconds, 16 seconds.
Grandview flashes.
Candanoza and Fajardo — Grandview’s two senior captains — hoisted the Greyhounds on their backs and fought for a 58-55 victory over Chelan to close the deal on the school’s third state boys championship and second unbeaten season.
“It was the perfect season. Undefeated — that’s amazing,” said Candanoza, who was at his best with 27 points, including 16 of his team’s 19 points in the third quarter, and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. “This was tough and we knew it would be. It took everything we had.”
In the final minutes, Grandview needed more than just its big-time guard and Fajardo was there with his five-point burst.
“I knew I had to help Phillip. He was doing it all out there,” said Fajardo, who hit 6 of 8 field goals for 16 points and earned second team all-tournament honors. “That’s my role — to give us balance. I got that open 3 and when it went in, that was such a relief. We really needed it.
“It’ll probably sink in sometime next week in school,” he added, “probably in seventh period, that we’ll realize we won the state championship.”
Grandview led 56-51 in the final minute but Chelan, which lost to Grandview by 29 points in the CWAC district championship a week ago, had one last gasp.
Michael Griffiths hit a driving layin with 27 seconds left and then came up with a rare backcourt steal, which led to Greg Meier layup. Suddenly the Goats were within 56-55 but there were only 14 seconds remaining.
The Greyhounds managed to avoid getting fouled for eight seconds, and when it finally happened Fajardo drew the infraction.
And canned both free throws.
“We knew it would be close — they wanted revenge,” Fajardo said. “But we had enough in us to finish it. Since the first day of practice we ran, ran, ran and did drills, drills and more drills. At the end of it all, it paid off.”
Chelan’s Logan Schultz dashed downcourt for a try at tying the game with a last-second 3-pointer, but Candanoza was in perfect, stationary position at the arc and Schultz, who had to adjust his route to avoid him, lost the handle on the ball and never got a clean shot away.
While a bit crestfallen from the loss, Chelan’s boys had their own week to remember in the SunDome.
The unranked upstart of the field, the Goats won three straight games here by a total of nine points, knocking off No. 6 Hoquiam 51-47, No. 4 Lakeside 43-42 and No. 3 Lynden Christian 49-45, to make the final.
And considering its 73-44 loss to Grandview last week, Chelan made up a lot of ground with the help of its taller lineup, which at times went 6-5, 6-5, 6-3 across the front line.
“At Wenatchee (in the district final) we were a little in awe of the moment and we were badly outplayed,” said Chelan coach Joe Harris. “But we built a lot of confidence here in three games.”
Said Jon Mitchell, who scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, “We didn’t believe we could win last time. This time we believed we had a chance.”
With no player over 6-foot-2, Grandview seemed vulnerable inside and it was against Chelan, which hit only one 3-pointer and got most of its points inside. But Greyhounds’ quickness minimized the damage. In fact, Grandview was outrebounded in its four state games but only by two, 127-125.
“These kids deserved this because of all their work and commitment,” said Grandview coach Scott Parrish, who in his four seasons as head coach as four 20-win seasons, four state trophies and now an unbeaten state championship season.
There were some tense moments along the way — an overtime win at Goldendale and a double overtime district victory over Connell. And certainly wins 26 and 27 — coming from eight points down to beat Chewelah on Friday and holding off Chelan on Saturday.
“It doesn’t happen very often, 27-0,” Parrish said. “The pressure builds and builds but these kids handled so well, especially tonight. We were the favorites and (Chelan) made their late run — it was time to come through and all these kids did.”