This was the pinnacle for a program loaded with streaks, trophies and titles at the state level, and in 2010 it added a rare championship sweep. Eisenhower’s girls provided the drama in a three-way fight decided by just six points, but the boys — whose top three runners were separated by less than two seconds — were the talk of the day by keeping Spokane off the top of the podium for the first time in 22 years.
• • •
PASCO — As they stepped out of the long finishing chute and into a staging area in front of their family and friends, each of Eisenhower’s girls cross country runners wore the same expression.
Totally spent, slightly dazed and nervously unsure.
Without speaking, they all seemed to be asking the same question.
Was that enough, or did we mess that up?
For the better part of an hour, the top-ranked Cadets waited in agonizing limbo as one of the closest team battles in state-meet history was sorted out and nobody had any idea who had found the few precious points necessary to unlock victory.
Turns out, each of those long faces did.
The Cadets wavered and strained but did not break at Sun Willows Golf Course, scoring 110 points to fend off Eastlake and Tahoma, who both thought they might have stolen the meet. The two westside teams tied for second with 116 points and Eastlake got the higher trophy on a sixth-runner tiebreaker.
“It was completely nerve-racking. For a while it was the worst feeling ever because we thought we lost it,” said junior Mayra Chavez, who led Ike to the finish in 11th. “But when we got the news — nothing but hugging and crying. I hardly have words for it”
Berenice Penaloza gave the Cadets the strong 1-2 they were expecting, finishing 15th in her final cross country race. Chavez clocked 18 minutes, 34 seconds on the 5,000-meter layout, and Penaloza checked in at 18:46.
“It was so close and we were so nervous,” Penaloza said of the waiting game. “It didn’t seem like we ran that great, but we were wishing and praying it was enough. Six points — it sure makes all the hard work worth it.”
In the heavy congestion of the 150-runner field, several pivotal efforts made a huge difference over the final mile.
Freshman Elise Tello needed to strongly defend her role as Ike’s No. 3 and she did, holding her nerves at bay to finish 31st. She was the fourth-best ninth-grader in the field.
Katherine Bravo, under explicit orders to hold back early and save her hurdlers’ speed for the end, ran exactly to form, gaining 35 spots over the third mile to finish 48th. Bravo was by far the best No. 4 of the day.
For bravery, freshman Alyssa Pena was the hero for Ike, battling through illness to keep her position as the team’s No. 5 despite having difficulty breathing near the end.
“My gut feeling was that we did do enough to win, but it was obviously going to be close,” said Ike coach Phil English, whose team was rounded out by Tori Klein and Lindsy Thomas. “It was not a perfect day but at state they rarely are. I couldn’t be more proud of the way the kids held together on a tough day.”
Midway through the race, Bravo and Pena were running side-by-side deep in the field and Ike appeared headed for trouble. Somebody needed to make a move to change the tide.
“We told Katherine not to be anywhere near our leaders in the first mile and that takes discipline,” English said. “She has great speed and we wanted her to be able to use it in the second half. It’s a difficult way to run a race, but she picked up probably 35 spots in the last mile.”
“I was super focused on what the coaches told me,” said Bravo, a 300-meter hurdle state qualifier last spring. “I knew there were lots of runners in front of me but I just worked my through. It motivated me.”
Tello timed 19:11 and Bravo was close in 19:36. They were all impressed with how ailing Pena held together.
“She was super sick,” Bravo said. “After the race we were all so worried about her, and everybody looked worried. We had our doubts.”
“The girls have had great chemistry all season,” added English, who won girls state titles at Ike in 1989, 1994, 1999 and 2000. “The new kids came in, accepted what the leaders had to say and it stayed that way — they just did it. They definitely dug deep for this one.”