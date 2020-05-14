Talk about a tight-knit group. In this 2004 state sweep for East Valley’s cross country program, the 25-second split for the Red Devils’ top five girls hasn’t been matched in the 16 years since then in Class 2A. And EV’s 33-second split for boys, that’s been bettered only twice.

Coach Pete Steiner picked up his fifth and sixth state team titles on this day — in a span of just nine years — and he was inducted into the coaches Hall of Fame in 2007.

• • •

PASCO — Watch, listen and learn.

The words apparently echoed through the fall at East Valley until the final day of cross country season when the girls handed a baton of state supremacy to the boys.

In a stunning wave of red on Saturday afternoon, East Valley’s girls — led by three seniors who helped start the streak — captured their third straight Class 2A state championship with a coolly executed display of pack running.

Two hours later, the Red Devils’ young boys team — which came in notably under the radar and in the shadow of their counterparts — did the very same thing to sweep the day at Sun Willows Golf Course.

“It doesn’t seem real,” said a glassy-eyed Cameron Brulotte, a junior who had never run at state before. “I guess we learned from the girls how to do this. We ran like they did — stay close and run tough.”

Extending their state streak to three years wasn’t surprising for the girls, who returned everyone from last year’s squad and spent the entire season ranked No. 1. But Saturday’s effort was emphatic, a 53-point rout that left no doubt.

“We had a big target on our backs all season, but we stuck together like a family,” smiled senior Mallory Udelhofen, who ran on all three title teams along with seniors Allison Gibson and Ellyse Phillips and junior Jessica Huntington. “This was the last one for me, Allison and Ellyse and we worked hard for this. We didn’t take anything for granted.”

EV’s upstart boys, who came in ranked fourth, shocked No. 1 Lakewood by 16 points and also defeated the two teams that beat them a week ago, Cashmere and Chelan.

“The girls have such a sense of maturity that I almost just stand back and get out of the way. They know what to do,” said coach Pete Steiner, who has now won six state titles at East Valley. “And the boys, wow, we were hoping to be in the top four. They knew it was on them, it was time to see what they could do.”

Despite not having a boy or girl claim an individual top-12 award, the Red Devils claimed the top team trophies using the same formula — remarkably tight groups.

Udelhofen placed 16th to pace the girls, and by the time Gibson (18), Huntington (23), Phillips (24) and Melissa Jeffery (32) finished only 25 seconds had elapsed.

Likewise, Brulotte was first in for EV’s boys, placing 13th. Then came two side-by-side tandems — sophomores Kellen Hopkins and Jeff Knutson, who both clocked 17:13, and seniors Kameron Hopkins and Nick Andreas, who shared 17:34.

There were only 33 seconds between Brulotte and Andreas.

“We had some high expectations of our own,” Brulotte said. “We didn’t exactly talk about trying to win it, but everybody knew we had to pull together to have our best day.”

Gibson, who normally runs No. 1 for EV’s girls, placed fifth here a year ago but was slowed by illness on Saturday and slipped to 18th. A dominating team victory proved to be a nice tonic.

“I just can’t seem to come here healthy,” she lamented. “But we still had a great day. We’ve been motivated all season, and we ignored the (state) rankings. We didn’t think about what happened in other years, just this one.”

During the girls’ three-year championship run, EV’s winning margins more than doubled each year. The spread was six points in 2002, 21 points last year and a whopping 53 points on Saturday.

Note: This was a huge day not only for East Valley but for the entire CWAC as Grandview sophomore Brittany Sanchez won the 2A girls title by 22 seconds and Ephrata’s Eric Burck captured the boys title.