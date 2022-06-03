A new group of Yakima Valley Pippins began trickling into the Yakima County Stadium clubhouse Wednesday, just two days before the team’s season opener.
Some were returners from the team that made the franchise’s first West Coast League championship appearance, including infielder Spencer Marenco and Friday’s scheduled starter, Tyler Frieders. Even more already knew coach Kyle Krustangel from playing for him at Yakima Valley College, providing experience he believes will be crucial to continued success.
“It sets a culture in the locker room, structure for the guys that understand how I operate during the summer,” Krustangel said. “They know the expectations and they know how we’re here to win, develop, get better and have fun.”
His coaching staff’s learning curve will be steepest in the first few weeks, when they need more temporary players to fill out the roster as players keep arriving from school. Some key pieces like, former Yakima Valley shortstop and Gonzaga’s West Coast Conference defensive player of the year Connor Coballes, won’t join the Pippins until they’re done with postseason baseball, which could last until late June.
Still, last year’s team proved winning early can set the tone for a successful season, posting a 7-2 start before cruising to a first half division title. Frieders said he’s looking forward to building a similar chemistry and maintaining a winning culture with his new teammates.
“It’s exciting and a little nerve-wracking at first, too,” Frieders said. “It’s fun to meet a lot of these guys and see what new guys are able to do. You also want to be able to go out there on the field and prove yourself to the new people around you.”
Winning also made recruiting easier for Krustangel, who's developed plenty of coaching connections through his time at YVC and six years in the WCL, starting at Wenatchee. This season also didn't feature the uncertainty of last summer, when COVID-19 restrictions left some doubt as to what teams could play and when games would start.
The league will feature 16 teams for the first time, thanks to the addition of Springfield, KamLoops, Nanaimo and Edmonton. Two other Canadian teams — Kelowna and Victoria — have also returned after taking the last two years off.
Five-time reigning champion Corvallis visits Yakima this weekend, but Marenco said revenge won't be a factor with two almost completely new rosters from last year's final series. Plus, both teams figure to improve throughout the summer as they add more players.
Along with Coballes, the Pippins will welcome back another key bat from last season when Oregon catcher Sam Olsson returns. Former Davis standout Henry Gargus, who played for Yakima Valley in 2019, is expected to play for the Pippins again once Stanford's NCAA tournament run concludes.
Seattle University sophomore and former West Valley pitcher Blake Leaverton is set to join the pitching staff in a week, and UCLA signees Jack O’Connor and Chris Grothues should add some valuable arms once they've graduated high school later this month. Righthanders Michael Splaine and Michael Rice also plan to join Yakima Valley when they're done at Santa Barbara, which begins NCAA tournament play Friday night with a 43-12 record.
Until then, Krustangel's confident in the group he's assembled and will be looking for vocal leaders to help set the tone. He identified YVC players Hank Dunn, the NWAC batting champ, and Josh Davis as potential candidates to step up and said he expects some less familiar voices to step up as well.
Marenco's more content to lead by example, quietly putting in the work that helped him finish his freshman season at YVC batting .333 his last eight games. He's eager to play behind Frieders again on Friday, and they're both looking forward to the opening-night atmosphere with fireworks scheduled at The Orchard.
"I think the winning environment we set in place last year should help us this year," Frieders said. "If we can continue that and keep that going hopefully it’ll just keep getting more and more people out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.