Limited outdoor races, bowling leagues and other activities will be allowed in Yakima County after Gov. Jay Inslee moved the county into Phase 2 of Washington’s Safe Start plan Tuesday afternoon.
The move comes after more than four months in Phase 1 due to COVID-19, although several modifications allowed Yakima County to adopt Phase 2 guidance for many activities.
Moving into Phase 2 won’t change the new guidelines for youth sports announced by the state last week, which use benchmarks such as case counts and test positivity to determine what activities are allowed in each county.
Bowling alleys will be able to open exclusively for league practices and competitions, with a limit of two bowlers per land. Masks, social distancing of 6 feet or more and other basic safety rules must be followed.
Races for bicycles, runners and non-motorized boating will be allowed to resume if they develop a written procedure and follow strict limits. Some of those include no same day in-person registration, no spectators,
starting waves of 10 participants or less and no more than 200
total participants starting per hour.
Restrictions will also be loosened for guided activities including fishing, ATVs and horseback riding. Overnight trips are permitted and groups of mixed households will now be allowed with a maximum of eight households and 12 individuals per group.