SPOKANE — Josh Perez sank all seven of his free throws and scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to help rally Toppenish’s boys to a 61-58 victory over Freeman in Class 1A regional basketball on Saturday at University High School.
Perez also made three 3-pointers for the fifth-seeded Wildcats, who made 16 of 22 free throws.
Riley Mesplie also keyed the comeback for Toppenish, which trailed 43-39 after three quarters, by scoring six of his 17 points in the final period. Teammate Jason Grant netted 14 points.
Toppenish (19-2) advances to the 1A state quarterfinals in the SunDome next Thursday and will play at 9 a.m. in a matchup that could be the fourth of the season against Zillah.
Fourth-seeded Freeman (21-2), which had won 21 games in a row, will play a loser-out game against No. 12 King’s Way Christian on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Riley Mesplie 17, Josh Perez 21, Rivera 9, G. Mesplie 0, Arcila 0, Jason Grant 14, Robledo 0.
FREEMAN — Boen Phelps 19, Clark 9, Russell 4, Goldsmith 5, Oyler 8, Schalhauser 2, Taylor Wells 11.
Toppenish 14 10 15 22 — 61
Freeman 11 18 14 15 — 58
-
LIFE CHRISTIAN 82, ZILLAH 82 (OT): At Foss, Clay Delp and Luke Navarre scored 25 points each for No. 6 seed Zillah, which nearly ended the No. 3 Eagles’ 19-game win streak.
Ashton Waldman scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime for the Leopards (16-3), who will play Castle Rock at 9 a.m. in the SunDome on Wednesday. No. 11 Castle Rock ousted Cedar Park Christian 42-37.
Chae Haynes, a 6-5 senior, scored 32 points and Bradley Swillie had 24 for Life Christian (20-1), which advances to Thursday’s 1A state quarterfinals.
ZILLAH — Clay Delp 25, Perez 0, N. Navarre 2, Favilla 1, Torres 0, Ashton Waldman 22, John 6, Luke Navarre 25.
LIFE CHRISTIAN — Trimble 7, Jackson 2, Dai’Shaun Nichols 15, Bradley Swillie 24, Valrie 0, White 2, Chae Haynes 32.
Zillah 20 20 15 20 6 — 81
Life Christian 23 19 18 15 7 — 82
-
4A REGIONALS
CURTIS 62, DAVIS 55: At Foss, the second-seeded Vikings opened the second half with an 13-2 run and held on against the No. 7 Pirates to extend their win streak to 18 games.
Dhantaye Bennett-Joe made 6 of 7 free throws and eight field goals for a game-high 22 points and Cesar Hernandez netted 13 points for Davis, which had won 18 in a row.
The Pirates (19-2) will return to Tacoma on Wednesday and play No. 15 Graham-Kapowsin in a 4A state loser-out game in the Tacoma Dome at 5:30 p.m. G-K defeated Glacier Peak 58-56.
Curtis (24-3) was led by Zoom Diallo’s 21 points. The Vikings advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.
DAVIS — Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 22, Cesar Hernandez 13, Lee Jr. 9, Garza 2, Galindo 9, Lee 0, Anderson 0.
CURTIS — Zoom Diallo 21, Tyce Paulsen 17, Logan 3, Maxwell 8, Williams 5, Ahrens 2, Whitten 6, Martin 0.
Davis 11 16 9 19 — 55
Curtis 17 12 17 16 — 62
Highlights: Hernandez 4-4 FTs; Bennett-Joe 6-7 FTs.
-
2A REGIONALS
PROSSER 60, MARK MORRIS 58: At W.F. West, freshman Koby McClure hit three 3-pointers and tallied 15 points and Kory McClure and AJ Gonzalez also netted double-digit points as the 14th-seeded Mustangs knocked out No. 11 Mark Morris.
Prosser (14-10), the CWAC district champion now with a six-game win streak, qualifies for the 2A state tournament and will play White River on Wednesday in a loser-out game at 3:45 p.m. No. 6 White River lost to R.A. Long 72-58 on Saturday.
PROSSER — Reyes 3, Koby McClure 15, Phillips 7, Kory McClure 12, Rivera 4, AJ Gonzalez 11, Flores 8.
MARK MORRIS — Deacon Dietz 16, Kobe Parlin 15, Gray 2, Braydon Olsen 11, Hendrickson 8, Morrow 6.
Prosser 15 17 12 16 — 60
Mark Morris 13 12 18 15 — 58
-
2B REGIONALS
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN 60, CLE ELUM 47: At Davis, the 12th-seeded Warriors led 34-29 at halftime but were undone by a two-point third quarter in the elimination game.
Joel Kelly had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the EWAC West champions, who finished their season at 18-3.
No. 13 Northwest Christian (16-9) made two 3-pointers and 9 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN — Asher West 16, Avi West 14, Nate Clark 18, T. Spuler 8, J. Spuler 4, Waters 0.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 3, Luke Chafin 10, Singer 9, Joel Kelly 12, Johnson 3, Favero 6, Ellison 4.
Northwest Christian 14 15 10 21 — 60
Cle Elum 15 19 2 11 — 47
Highlights: Kelly 10 rebs; Ellison 9 rebs, 3 blks.
-
TOUTLE LAKE 65, MABTON 51: At Mark Morris, the 14th-seeded Vikings were within 27-22 at halftime but No. 11 Toutle Lake pulled away in the second half to survive the loser-out game.
Mabton finished its season at 15-9, and Toutle Lake (16-8) moves on to the 2A state tournament in Spokane on Wednesday.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 18, Andy McCallum 13, Carreon 0, Andrez Zavala 11, Morrow 0, Bahena 2, Birueta 0, Barajas 7, Ramos 0, Espinoza 0.
TOUTLE LAKE — Lindquist 4, Cox 5, Zach Swanson 30, John Nicholson 12, Kimball 2, Ja. Nicholson 8, Mitchem 4.
Mabton 12 10 15 14 — 51
Toutle Lake 15 12 20 18 — 65
Highlights: Chavez 4 3p.
-
1B REGIONALS
WILLAPA VALLEY 65, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 59: At W.F. West, the fifth-seeded Knights were slowed by a nine-point third quarter and No. 4 Willapa Valley held on to earn a spot in the 1B state quarterfinals next week.
Sunnyside Christian (17-6), the Southeast 1B district champion, advances to Spokane to face No. 12 Crosspoint in a loser-out game at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Crosspoint eliminated Oakville on Saturday 70-57.
Sunnyside Christian 14 15 9 21 — 59
Willapa Valley 12 19 13 21 — 65
-
MOUNT VERNON CHRISTIAN 51, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 40: At Mount Vernon, the 10th-seeded Hurricanes (17-6) advanced to the 1B state tournament with the help of a fast start, outscoring the Crusaders 25-15 in the first half.
Riverside Christian, seeded No. 15, ended its season with a 16-6 record.
Riverside Christian 7 8 14 11 — 40
Mount Vernon Chr. 12 13 10 16 — 51
-
GIRLS
1A REGIONALS
MONTESANO 59, ZILLAH 52: At W.F. West, fourth-seeded Montesano stopped Zillah’s win streak at 12 games and earned a spot in the 1A state quarterfinals in the SunDome.
No. 5 Zillah (16-4) will meet Toppenish for the fourth time since Jan. 15 in Wednesday’s loser-out round at 7:15 p.m. The Leopards won all three of the previous meetings.
The SCAC West will occupy three spots in Wednesday’s late games on the girls court with Wapato playing Seattle Academy at 9 p.m.
Montesano (19-1), which hasn’t lost since a season-opening setback to 2A W.F. West, will play in Thursday’s first quarterfinal at 3:45 p.m.
Zillah 10 14 10 18 — 52
Montesano 15 15 13 16 — 59
