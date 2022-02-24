The Yakima area has 17 basketball teams — nine boys and eight girls — playing in regional games Friday and Saturday. In games pairing seeds 1 through 8, both teams advance to next week’s state finals in Tacoma (4A, 3A), Yakima (2A, 1A) and Spokane (2B, 1B). In games involving seeds 9 through 16 only the winner advances.
-
CLASS 4A BOYS
No. 7 Davis (19-1) vs. No. 2 Curtis (23-3)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Foss HS.
Scouting report: The Pirates have an 18-game win streak and Curtis has won its last 17 in a row. Curtis’ only in-state loss was to Mt. Spokane (No. 7 seed 3A) on Dec. 18.
-
CLASS 2A BOYS
No. 13 Enumclaw (14-8) vs. No. 12 Grandview (17-6)
When: Saturday, noon.
Where: Davis HS.
Scouting report: The Greyhounds won the CWAC league title and claimed the district’s second regional berth, and Enumclaw was the SPSL 2A runner-up at 10-4.
-
No. 14 Prosser (13-10) vs. No. 11 Mark Morris (16-8)
When: Saturday, noon.
Where: W.F. West HS.
Scouting report: The Mustangs were third in CWAC play but heated up at the right time winning their last five, and Mark Morris was also a third-place team in its league.
-
CLASS 1A BOYS
No. 5 Toppenish (18-2) vs. No. 4 Freeman (21-1)
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: University HS.
Scouting report: The Wildcats haven’t lost in a month, and Freeman has reeled off 21 straight wins after a season-opening loss to Pullman (No. 4 seed 2A).
-
No. 6 Zillah (16-2) vs. No. 3 Life Christian (19-1)
When: Saturday, noon.
Where: Foss HS.
Scouting report: The Leopards’ only two losses were to No. 5 Toppenish, and Life Christian has won 19 in a row after a loss to 3A Mount Tahoma (No. 11 seed 3A).
-
CLASS 2B BOYS
No. 13 Northwest Christian (15-9) vs. No. 12 Cle Elum (18-2)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Davis HS.
Scouting report: The Warriors had won 12 straight before falling to No. 10 seed Burbank last week, and Northwest Christian was fourth in its league and 3-1 in district play.
-
No. 14 Mabton (15-8) vs. No. 11 Toutle Lake (15-8)
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Mark Morris HS.
Scouting report: The Vikings’ only losses in two months have been to Cle Elum and Burbank, and Toutle Lake finished tied for fifth at 5-5 in the Central 2B League.
-
CLASS 1B BOYS
No. 15 Riverside Christian (16-5) vs. No. 10 Mount Vernon Chr. (16-6)
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: Mount Vernon HS.
Scouting report: The Crusaders avenged a district semifinal loss to Soap Lake to claim the second regional berth, and MVC was second in its league at 9-2.
-
No. 5 Sunnyside Christian (17-5) vs. No. 4 Willapa Valley (18-3)
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: W.F. West HS.
Scouting report: The Knights won the Southeast district title and have won nine of their last 10, and SW district champion Willapa Valley is 17-1 since a 1-2 start.
-
CLASS 4A GIRLS
No. 15 Sunnyside (11-11) vs. No. 10 Chiawana (17-6)
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: Richland HS.
Scouting report: The Grizzlies used a four-game win streak to rise up and take the CBBN’s second regional berth, and Chiawana has won nine of its last 11 games.
-
CLASS 2A GIRLS
No. 14 Enumclaw (17-5) vs. No. 11 Prosser (17-6)
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Richland HS.
Scouting report: Three of the Mustangs’ losses were to No. 2 Ellensburg, and Enumclaw has a run going having won nine of its last 10.
-
No. 7 Washougal (16-4) vs. No. 2 Ellensburg (22-0)
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Davis HS.
Scouting report: The unbeaten Bulldogs are allowing just 22.7 points a game, and two of Washougal’s setbacks were to No. 1 Tumwater.
-
CLASS 1A GIRLS
No. 13 Toppenish (16-7) vs. No. 12 Tenino (17-5)
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: W.F. West HS.
Scouting report: The Wildcats are 7-2 in the last month with both losses to No. 5 Zillah, and Tenino lost to Zillah 48-18 in the SunDome Shootout.
-
No. 16 Overlake (11-10) vs. No. 9 Wapato (18-4)
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: Davis HS.
Scouting report: All four of the Wolves’ losses were to top-five seeds Zillah (5) and Cashmere (3), and Overlake has lost six of its last eight.
-
No. 5 Zillah (16-3) vs. No. 4 Montesano (18-1)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: W.F. West HS.
Scouting report: The Leopards have a 12-game win streak since a loss to 2A unbeaten Ellensburg, and Montesano’s loss came in its opener against 2A W.F. West.
-
CLASS 2B GIRLS
No. 13 St. George’s (15-9) vs. No. 12 Mabton (16-8)
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Davis HS.
Scouting report: The Vikings’ only losses in two months have been to No. 2 Warden, and St. George’s, which started 1-5, has won four straight with a district title.
-
No. 16 Granger (14-7) vs. No. 9 Adna (19-7)
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: W.F. West HS.
Scouting report: As the EWAC West’s No. 3 team, the Spartans won two loser-out games to advance, and Adna has won 12 of its last 13 with a district title.
