Mabton's young team showed no fear and no signs of nervousness in the first regional appearance for any of the Vikings Friday night at Davis High School.
They couldn't miss from 3-point range in the first half, scoring more than enough for a relentless fullcourt defense to close out a 63-52 win. Eighth grader Alana Zavala led a team with no juniors or seniors by putting up 19 points, and freshman point guard Esmerelda Sanchez added 13 to seal a trip to next week's 2B state tournament in Spokane.
"It means a lot because we grew up together, we played together the whole time since we were little," Sanchez said. "Now that we're going to state, it's like, amazing."
She contributed eight points and hit both of her 3-point attempts to help No. 12 seed Mabton jump out to a 24-10 first quarter lead. The Vikings drilled their final six 3-pointers of the first half to head into the locker room shooting 8-of-10 from beyond the arc.
Every made basket gave them time to set up a press that helped force 21 turnovers from No. 13 seed St. George's, which trailed by as much as 23 in the third quarter. Jasmin Chavez and Sanchez both came up with five of Mabton's 15 steals.
Its lead shrank a bit when the Vikings slowed down to run out the clock in the fourth quarter, but the Dragons never got closer than nine points.
Four different players added to Mabton's 3-point barrage in the first half, including Zavala, who hit two and then sank one more after halftime. When the shots finally stopped falling from outside, the Vikings found their way inside either off the dribble or by grabbing offensive rebounds.
Mabton beat Saint George's 41-27 on the boards, led by seven each from Sanchez and Zavala. Sanchez said their team speed and the work they put in on conditioning made a big impact, noting Zavala's daily commitment showed up on the court.
Ashley Macedo came off the bench to score 10 points for Mabton, which qualified for regionals by beating Burbank to reach last week's district final. The Vikings will play another loser-out game Wednesday at Spokane Arena against the loser of Saturday's game between No. 5 seed Raymond and No. 4 seed Okanogan.
SAINT GEORGE'S — Annika Bergquist 18, Margreit Galow 18, Gildehaus 8, Witmer 5, Osbourne 2, Morris 1, Thomas 0. Totals 16-47 18-24 52.
MABTON — Alana Zavala 19, Esmerelda Sanchez 13, Moreno 6, Chavez 4, Roettger 2, Ashley Macedo 10, Ramirez 4, Bonewell 3, Galarza 0. Totals 23-58 7-12 63.
Saint George's=12=9=13=18=—=52
Mabton=24=13=17=9=—=63
3-point goals: Saint George's 2-13 (Gallew (2-7), Mabton 10-24 (Zavala 3-8, Moreno 2-2, Macedo 2-4, Sanchez 2-5, Bonewell 1-2). Rebounds: Saint George's 27 (Osborne 8), Mabton 41 (Sanchez 7, Zavala 7). Turnovers: Saint George's 14, Mabton 20. Steals: Saint George's 12, Mabton 8. Fouls: Saint George's 9, Mabton 20. Fouled out — None.
