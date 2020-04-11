For many Yakima Valley high school athletes, spring and summer generally bring the best chances to attract the attention of college coaches.
East Valley’s first-team all-CWAC junior Ashlynn Sylve figured AAU basketball tournaments with Sagebrush Hoops, including one in Arizona initially scheduled for this weekend, would be her chance to prove she’d fully overcome an ACL injury that kept her off the court last summer.
Selah pitcher Caden Herbst was looking forward to becoming a valuable part of the pitching rotation for the defending Class 2A champs, as well as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak in the summer.
Disruptions caused by the coronavirus ruined those plans for them and many others. Instead of showcasing their skills to try to earn a scholarship in various sports, the best they can do is correspond with college coaches via phone or email and send out highlight tapes from previous competitions.
“It’s pretty frustrating,” said Herbst, who started on the mound in six games and played regularly as a designated hitter for the Vikings last season. “Right now is when you really want college coaches to look at you and now I’ve really gotten that opportunity taken away from me.”
Central Washington football coach Chris Fisk and basketball coach Brandon Rinta don’t see the changes as a huge detriment to their recruiting. Rinta said he’s spending more time than usual watching highlight tapes and said the lack of AAU basketball could actually help his staff, since they’ve worked hard to find Washington players some other coaches might not see as much.
But he’s sympathetic to those players missing out on chances to perform on a bigger stage than most high school games. Division I basketball prospects Mason Landdeck of Zillah and Trista Hull of La Salle were both disappointed to see busy schedules erased after picking up first team all-state honors last season.
“They have virtually eliminated any home visits or official visits, so you’re not able to have any face-to-face contacts with any of these recruits,” Rinta said. “It’s making it very difficult for them to make good, educated decisions.”
Prime time to shine
Early signing days and the sheer competitiveness of college recruiting means most of the best scholarships disappear before an athlete’s senior season arrives.
East Valley’s Grace Russell knows this spring should be the prime time to play her way onto the radar of college coaches, since they’re focused on their own seasons while high school teams compete in the fall. The pandemic delivered a sizeable blow to the second-team all-CWAC central midfielder when it took away the second half of her spring club season with the Central Washington Sounders and destroyed a chance to play out of state with an elite Puget Sound Premier League team.
Hull already holds scholarship offers from Division I Big Sky schools Northern Colorado and Eastern Washington thanks to an outstanding sophomore and junior seasons for La Salle. She’d hoped to earn more attention by traveling with the Northwest Blazers to tournaments in Pennsylvania and southern California, both of which have been canceled.
“We’re just all working on our own, hoping that we can play,” Hull said. “I think it’s going to push my point of commitment a little further back depending on how it goes.”
Landdeck, another junior, wanted to add to his offers from Eastern Washington and Point Loma by playing for Washington Supreme on the Under Armour circuit, with stops scheduled in Dallas, Kansas City, Atlanta and Baltimore. It’s still possible some of those could be held in July, but for now he’s stuck at a friend’s house working out on their full indoor court and sending out highlight tapes.
Talented older pitchers like Dylan Bishop and Payton Andreas limited highlight opportunities for Herbst a year ago. He was poised to take on a bigger role for the Vikings before proving more at summer showcases and camps.
But many of those camps have been either eliminated or at least pushed back, including one for Central Washington basketball. Fisk said it’s inevitable the football camp scheduled for late June will be postponed as well, although he’s still optimistic all the delays won’t affect high school football recruits too much.
“I think that’s yet to be seen,” Fisk said. “Most of these kids would be at track practice right now.”
It’s certainly not slowing down La Salle’s Ryan Kershaw, who picked up four Division I offers over the last month. He said the lockdown is not affecting him much, although it may delay visits he wants to take to Eastern Washington and other schools.
Kershaw’s already taken his SAT, unlike other juniors such as Hull, Russell and Herbst, who won’t be able to take the test as planned this spring. While high school football always offers decent exposure at many schools, Russell knows for other sports the 2020-21 season could take on an added importance for recruiting.
“I think once we finally get to go back onto the field and play it’s just going to have a whole new meaning,” Russell said. “We’re going to be a lot more appreciative.”
No last chance
This was supposed to be a breakout track season for Eisenhower’s Nathan Valenzuela.
He felt like he was in the best shape of his life and ready to shatter his personal-best time of 2 minutes, 1.4 seconds in the 800 meters. After visiting some Division II colleges last summer, Valenzuela set a goal of matching those runners’ times, somewhere around 1:57.
But thanks to the coronavirus, he’ll never get the chance, leaving his future uncertain.
“I’m honestly not too sure because this track season was really the season to make a big difference,” Valenzuela said.
He acknowledged it helps to know seniors throughout the country share his struggles, like at Naches Valley, where Caleb Deaton and Mitchell Cruzen had anticipated one last chance to shine as the top pitchers for the talented Rangers. It’s possible Cruzen could still draw interest if the Pepsi Pak can play this summer, but he’s expecting to end up as a walk-on at Yakima Valley after conversations with coach Kyle Krustangel.
“I’ve been playing long toss, doing some Driveline stuff,” Cruzen said. “Just trying to keep my arm in shape.”
A similar focus on improvement has been critical for 6-foot-4 Zillah senior Weston Ide, who’s hoping to transition from a post player in high school to the perimeter in college. Even though plans to play AAU ball for Hoops Central fell through, he’s earned scholarship offers this spring from at least three NWAC schools and drawn interest from others.
Sports competitions may be on hold, but Rinta said scholarships continue to be offered and accepted every day. Phone calls have replaced in-person visits, and virtual tours can give athletes an idea of what campus facilities look like.
“We’ve having to change and use FaceTime and Zoom and just trying to put as much information in front of these recruits as possible,” Rinta said. “It’s not the same, but that’s the best we can do right now.”