The Los Angeles Rams cleared up reports of an ankle injury to Davis High School graduate Cooper Kupp and confirmed the wide receiver should be fine for the team’s season opener against Dallas on Sept. 13.
NFL Network Ian Rappaport initially reported Kupp left Saturday’s scrimmage early due to a minor ankle injury. McVay called that “inaccurate” and said the decision came because of some leg soreness Kupp felt before the scrimmage began, according to USA Today reporter Cameron DaSilva.
The fourth-year receiver is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Kupp is coming off a season in which he set career-bests in receptions (94), receiving yards (1,161) and touchdowns (10) after a torn ACL ended his 2018 season.
Kupp was voted by his peers the 89th best player in the NFL Top 100 earlier this summer and on Tuesday he was predicted by the ESPN as the 95th best player of the 2020 season. The STATS FCS player of the decade from Eastern Washington surpassed 100 yards receiving five times last season, including a career-best 220 yards in a 24-10 win over Cincinnati.