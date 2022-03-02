When Prosser’s girls saw their double-digit lead carved to five early in the fourth quarter, they didn’t need a wake-up call because the Mustangs had been getting those all week long.

“I wondered how it would go having 5:30 practices in the morning but everybody was all in,” said coach Kyler Bachofner, whose team drew the 9 a.m. opener for the Class 2A state tournament on Wednesday in the SunDome. “That’s senior leadership and a group of girls that were ready to go.”

Ready to go and more than ready to respond.

In reaction to Port Angeles’ attempted comeback in the final period, the 11th-seeded Mustangs unleashed an 18-0 run to close out a 61-40 victory that sends Prosser into Thursday’s quarterfinals against No. 5 Archbishop Murphy — again at 9 a.m.

“We’ve been getting up really early to prepare and it paid off,” said guard Malia Cortes, one of four senior starters. “We had kind of a rough first half, and maybe that was a little bit of nerves. But we really pulled together in the second half.”

And took off.

Down 29-27 a minute into the second half, the Mustangs warmed up for their closing run with a 16-3 burst that built a 43-32 lead in the opening moments of the fourth quarter. Sixth-seeded Port Angeles rallied with a rush, cutting the margin to 43-38 at the 6:04 mark. But the Roughriders stalled with four straight misses at the foul line while playmaker Eve Burke fouled out of the game.

“Port Angeles is a great team and we knew it would take time to wear them down,” Bachofner said. “We stuck with the plan and really started to play well in the second half, Port Angeles made a run and we weathered it. It was fantastic to see everybody get involved.”

Offensive anchor Halle Wright held things together during Prosser’s choppy start, scoring 16 of her game-high 22 points in the first half. Cortes perked up after the break, hitting three 3-pointers and producing 11 of her 12 points in the second half, and Leila Taylor hit a pair of 3-pointers, her first coming as time expired in the first half.

The Mustangs certainly leaned on their seniors to pull away for their third consecutive loser-out victory in the last two weeks. But the spark for the late 18-0 run was ignited by freshman Laylee Dixon, who scored four field goals in a row and finished with 12 points.

“All credit to the CWAC, which is an underrated league,” Bachofner said. “We started this by beating Othello (for the league’s second regional berth) and that was a really tough game. Othello could definitely compete in this tournament. Our league got us ready for this.”

Wright made 10 of 19 shots, including two of Prosser’s eight 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds, five steals and four assists — all while nursing a tender left ankle. Cortes also had four assists.

Prosser’s defense forced 23 turnovers and held Port Angeles to 32.6% shooting with its second-lowest score during a 23-game season.

“That was our pressure and how we hoped to wear them down,” Bachofner added. “It takes a lot of energy and commitment and that really came out in the second half.”

“We talked at halftime about what we needed to do and we were very positive,” Cortes said. “We knew we had the players who can do well in the second half and keep the pressure up. So many of us have played together for a long time and I’m grateful that we get to keep going.”

Keep setting those alarm clocks.