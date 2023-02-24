It took Prosser a few minutes to adjust to No. 5 seed Tumwater's physical, effective brand of defense in Thursday night's 2A state opening round game at Davis.
Once the No. 4 Mustangs found their rhythm, sparked by a full-court press leading to transition opportunities, they looked nearly unstoppable. For the third straight game, Prosser scored more points than the opposing defense had allowed all season to roll into the quarterfinals with a 57-31 win.
"I think their defense, it was a lot of pressure on us," senior Kendra Groeneveld said. "It was also a lot more physical than we're used to playing so I think it just took us a little while to get used to it and once we started moving the ball around and working together we broke through it."
She provided the Mustangs' only offense in the first five and a half minutes at the free throw line while turnovers and missed shots enabled the Thunderbirds to take a 6-2 lead. Groeneveld later converted two straight baskets in the second quarter, including a fast break layup off a pass from fellow senior Lay'lee Dixon to cap off a run of eight made field goals in nine attempts.
That run put Prosser ahead 19-10 and featured eight points from freshman Deidra Phillips, who came off the bench to score a team-high 16. Mustangs coach Kyler Bachofner praised Phillips for her offensive effort, and she also grabbed five rebounds to go along with 12 for Dixon.
"I really liked our defense and rebounding," Bachofner said. "Tumwater is a phenomenal rebounding team, so the fact that we were able to battle on the boards with them really impressed me."
Defensively they focused on stopping senior guard Kylie Waltermeyer, and the Thunderbirds' top scorer only put up two of her 10 points while fighting foul trouble in the first half. She fouled out late in the third quarter and Regan Brewer, who netted a team-high 12 points, never returned after a second-quarter injury, leaving Tumwater limited offensively.
Prosser's top two scorers, Dixon and Adriana Milanez, had an even quieter night, combining for just 11 points. Even though those two struggled and outside shots weren't falling, Groeneveld said the Mustangs found success through attacking the basket and moving the ball around.
"It's improved tremendously," Groeneveld said. "If everyone just sticks to what they can do and we each play our role it works well and we all score."
Seven different players recorded at least five points and Prosser ended up taking full advantage of Tumwater's physicality, making 17 of its first 19 free throws. Bachofner has seen the team's confidence grow through impressive performances at Othello in a CWAC semifinal win and a 73-60 loss at unbeaten Ellensburg, where the Mustangs briefly held a fourth-quarter lead while becoming the first team to surpass 50 points against the Bulldogs in two years.
No one had broken 40 against Tumwater during a 10-game winning streak, highlighted by a 47-31 win over 2A No. 6 seed W.F. West in last week's district championship. Prosser's dominance left little doubt last year's third-place team could make some serious noise at the Yakima SunDome again, despite losing Idaho State freshman Halle Wright and three other senior starters.
"Adriana didn't have the game that she's used to, but we have so many weapons; so when a team tries to take away one, we're just waiting for the next girl up to step up and that's what we saw tonight," Bachofner said. "Deidra contributed huge, Naomi (Chavez) brought the ball down well for us, just an all-around great team win."
Prosser advanced to play in next Thursday's first quarterfinal, set to tip off at 3:45 p.m.
PROSSER — Chavez 9, Groeneveld 8, Dixon 5, Blair 5, Milanez 4, Deidra Phillips 16, Ibarra 8, Martinez 2, Cox 0, Gomez 0, Saldana 0. Totals 18-45 17-21 57.
TUMWATER — Regan Brewer 12, Kylie Waltermeyer 10, Woods 5, Beebe 2, Larson 0, Gjurasic 2, Simmons 0, Ahrens 0, Fields 0, Sumrok 0. Totals 14-51 2-4 31.
Tumwater=6=8=11=6=—31
Prosser=10=17=15=15=—=57
3-point goals: Tumwater 1-12 (Woods 1-6), Prosser 4-20 (Ibarra 2-4, Phillips 1-2, Dixon 1-5). Rebounds: Tumwater 30 (Waltermeyer 5, Larson 5), Prosser 36 (Dixon 12). Turnovers: Tumwater 23, Prosser 22. Steals: Tumwater 7, Prosser 12. Fouls: Tumwater 18, Prosser 12. Fouled out — Waltermeyer, Milanez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.