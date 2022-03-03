For half the game it’s likely imperceptible because you’re still in it. But the fatigue is there, building beneath the surface.

And after a halftime break, when a rest should do some good, the full effect thunders down and there’s nothing left.

That’s the force of attrition Prosser’s girls applied to Port Angeles on Wednesday and that’s exactly what they did in Thursday’s quarterfinals — to an even greater degree and against a more highly regarded opponent.

A day after blowing by sixth-seeded Port Angeles with a 34-15 second half, the Mustangs humbled No. 5 Archbishop Murphy with a 34-12 surge after the break and used a 59-36 victory to storm into Friday’s semifinals in the Class 2A state tournament in the SunDome.

Already the only double-digit seed in the quarterfinals, No. 11 Prosser (20-6) will take on Burlington-Edison (18-7) in Friday’s first semifinal at 3:45 p.m.

“We’re surprising people because we came in with a lower seed but it’s not really surprising to us,” said senior Halle Wright, who dominated a physical game with 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting with nine rebounds and three steals. “We feel our whole team is strong and it’s awesome how we’re playing. We like where we are, working our way up through the higher seeds.”

The parallels to Wednesday also pertained to Wright, who was Prosser’s catalyst with 16 of her 22 points coming in the first half against Port Angeles. On Thursday she put up 16 points before the break as the Mustangs held a slim 25-24 lead.

And then, again, Prosser’s offense diversified and its defense suffocated. Archbishop Murphy couldn’t get anything from its half-court sets, managing just two transition baskets during the Mustangs’ breakaway 18-4 third quarter.

It’s a defensive intensity and effort that takes a mighty toll on opponents but not on the Mustangs.

“Not only are we well conditioned but we also have a great bench,” explained coach Kyler Bachofner. “We can go nine, 10 deep and not drop off. What we’ve been able to do here is a real credit to them. It’s great to have quality players, which we do, but they know how to play as a team. That’s the buy-in that has made all the difference.”

A perfect example of Prosser’s depth came in the third quarter. With Archbishop Murphy still within 36-28, freshman reserve Naomi Chavez scored back-to-back field goals — both off offensive rebounds. Wright followed that by converting a 3-point play with 27 seconds left and suddenly the gap was 15 heading into the final period.

“We’re a team that likes to run and not a lot of teams can keep up for the whole game,” Wright said. “In the second half we try to take it to teams as hard as we can. It takes good chemistry and a lot of running in practice to handle that. Sometimes it seems like we’re always running in practice, but now it’s paying off.”

Freshman Laylee Dixon made 6 of 8 free throws, scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and had four assists for Prosser, which made 19 of 28 foul shots in a game that saw 39 fouls called.

Archbishop Murphy, which defeated Burlington-Edison 59-44 on Feb. 19, was held to a season-low 36 points on 27.3% shooting.

Burlington-Edison’s quarterfinal was similarly lop-sided as the No. 8 Tigers defeated Washougal 53-33.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how we’re playing as a team,” Bachofner said. “That’s part of the magic at this time of season and when you have it it’s hard to stop. The girls have so much confidence now I think they’re ready to take on Golaith.”