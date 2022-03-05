Four seniors who have played together since early elementary school stood together at midcourt in the SunDome with their teammates posing for pictures in front of family, classmates and fans.

How sweet it was.

And how well earned.

After dispatching a third higher seed on the final day of the Class 2A state tournament, the 11th-seeded Mustangs held aloft a third-place trophy — a prize perhaps few saw coming who don't live at the base of the Horse Heaven Hills.

In this tight-knit group, there was a different opinion.

"We put in a lot of effort every single day to get here," said Malia Cortes, one of the four starting seniors along with Ellie Maljaars, Leila Taylor and Halle Wright. "We wanted to show we could play with anybody because we stay positive and work hard. I love these girls and we all feel that way."

What you need at the end of four long and taxing days is a bond like that and a big collective heart.

That was Prosser on Saturday.

Coming out of halftime with a two-point lead, the Mustangs hit the gas hard with a 16-0 run to open the third quarter and rode another stout second-half performance to a 54-42 victory over fourth-seeded W.F. West.

Cortes, a 5-foot-2 point guard, scored 13 points with two of her three 3-pointers during the 16-0 blitz, and Halle Wright capped her stellar career with a double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

W.F. West, a considerably taller team led by 6-3 Pepperdine recruit Drea Brumfield, scored the last nine points of the second quarter to get within 17-15 at the break. But Prosser's response wasn't surprising to Cortes and shouldn't have been for anyone watching this tournament.

"At halftime we talked about keeping our intensity, not giving up on any play and just wanting it more," Cortes said. "The big thing is wanting it more."

Ramping up their pressure defense and getting in offensive rhythm, the Mustangs broke away with a 23-8 third quarter. In state victories over No. 6 Port Angeles, No. 5 Archbishop Murphy and the No. 4 Bearcats, Prosser outscored those three 55-19 in the third period.

"They play so hard together as a team and did all four days," said coach Kyler Bachofner. "We have such great leadership from our seniors and the whole team gets confidence from that. This was a great team win because everybody was involved and contributed. When it's the fourth day of the tournament, that was the difference for us."

An ideal example was Amia Ibarra. When both teams were slow to get started with Prosser leading 6-3 after the opening period, the sophomore guard came off the bench to score the first six points of the second quarter. She made two free throws at 7:42 and then sank short jumpers at 7:11 and 6:28.

"Amia hit some big, big shots to get us going and that's the way it's been. It hasn't mattered who's on the floor," Bachofner said. "We get solid minutes from everybody."

Bachofner hoped his girls would harass the taller Bearcats into erratic shooting and foul trouble. It worked perfectly. W.F. West shot 32.6% and committed 23 fouls, which sent the Mustangs to the foul line 32 times. Kyla McCallum netted 16 points, but 13 of those came in the final period, and Brumfield was held to 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting.

On the boards, Prosser stayed even at 30-30.

For all that sweat and effort, the Mustangs finished with a 21-7 record and a fine chunk of hardware.

"Honestly, this is such a special thing," Cortes said. "For us seniors, I'm so grateful to have played so long together. Third at state is so great, what a way to finish together."