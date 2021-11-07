Of the four Valley teams that have qualified for the state football playoffs, only Prosser will be hosting a first-round game later this week.
And that probably isn’t sitting too well with Toppenish.
Qualifiers were seeded and brackets assembled by committees on Sunday for football, girls soccer and three classifications of volleyball, with soccer the first to go with opening-round matches on Tuesday.
Prosser, at 7-1 with a seven-game win streak, was awarded a No. 7 seed in the Class 2A football playoffs and will host No. 10 W.F. West (8-2) on either Friday or Saturday.
In 16-team brackets, the top eight seeds host Nos. 9-16.
In 1A, Toppenish received only a No. 9 seed despite a 10-0 record and must travel to No. 8 Mount Baker (5-3). Royal, Eatonville and Lakeside are also 10-0 and received seeds of 1, 2 and 4, respectively.
The Wildcats won the SCAC West title two weeks ago with a 14-7 win at Zillah (6-3), which received a No. 12 seed and will play at No. 5 King’s (7-1).
In Class 2B, No. 7 Goldendale (9-1) will host No. 10 Forks (7-1).
Fresh off its CBBN district title, West Valley’s girls soccer team (11-3) earned a No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Jackson (13-3) on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Like West Valley, CWAC district champion Selah (13-5) made the home-field cut by receiving a No. 8 seed in the 2A bracket and will host Tumwater (16-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Ellensburg likely hoped for higher placement with a 16-2 record, but with both the losses to Selah the Bulldogs were seeded No. 11 and will travel to No. 6 West Valley-Spokane (16-2).
SCAC district champion La Salle (11-5) is seeded No. 11 in 1A and will open at No. 6 King’s (9-3-5).
In the 12-team 2B bracket, No. 9 Cle Elum (11-6) plays at No. 8 Adna (9-4) in the first round. EWAC champion Highland (15-3) is seeded third and advances directly to the quarterfinals on Saturday to host either Reardan or Onalaska.
Three state volleyball tournaments will be held in the Yakima Valley SunDome this week with 2B and 1B on Thursday and Friday and the 1A teams Friday and Saturday.
SCAC district champion Zillah earned a No. 5 seed and will open Friday against No. 12 La Center at 5:15 p.m. A quarterfinal or loser-out match would follow at 8:15.
Goldendale, the EWAC district champion, received a No. 4 seed in the 2B tournament and will face No. 13 Liberty in the first round on Thursday at 9:45 a.m.
The 4A, 3A and 2A state tournaments will be held in the SunDome next week. West Valley has already qualified for the 4A tournament, and the CWAC will determine its two qualifiers for 2A state this week.
Further details on all WIAA state brackets can be found at www.wiaa.com.
