When Koby McClure's jumper bounced high off the rim and dropped in for Prosser's second consecutive 3-pointer late in the first quarter of Saturday's 2A third-place game, it appeared as though the Mustangs' shooting luck at the SunDome might finally be trending in a positive direction.
The moment turned out to be fleeting against a Pullman defense content to let Prosser keep firing away. Not enough shots dropped and even 14 steals couldn't offset another rough offensive night for the CWAC's top-scoring team in a 57-53 loss.
"If we can't score more than 60 we don't deserve to win anyways," coach Toby Cox said. "They didn't quit and that's the good thing about them is they kept playing."
Thanks to two technical free throws by Kory McClure and senior JJ Reyes' third 3-pointer of the game to give him 12 points, the Mustangs nearly pulled off an improbable comeback in the final 30 seconds. But Jaedyn Brown converted at the free-throw line for the last two of his 17 points to seal Prosser's second straight loss.
Much like in Thursday's 47-44 quarterfinal win over R.A. Long, the Mustangs stayed close by forcing 18 turnovers and committing only six of their own. They also collapsed effectively on 6-foot-10 center Austin Hunt, limiting him to nine points on five field goal attempts.
That created some openings for Dane Sykes, who put up 18 points and 11 rebounds on 6 of 8 shooting. Prosser's primary post player, Kevin Flores, finished out his career with a double-double of his own, going for 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Seven 3-pointers marked a tournament-high for the No. 7 seed Mustangs, but they needed 33 attempts and couldn't quite close a gap that grew to as big as 12 in the third quarter. After scoring at least 60 points in all but two of their previous 16 games, Prosser failed to reach that mark in three straight days at the SunDome, including a 60-42 semifinal loss to Lynden on Friday.
They still ended the season 20-5 and captured the program's highest finish since winning a state title in 1967. Kory McClure scored 13 points and Koby McClure added 11, and they'll give the Mustangs a pair of strong returners after five seniors depart, including three starters.
"We’re one of the best teams here and it just comes down to who’s making their shots that day," Cox said. "I expect to be here and (go) even further next year."
PULLMAN — Dane Sykes 18, Jaedyn Brown 17, Hunt 9, Powaukee 7, Barbour 6, Northcroft 0, Pendry 0, Totals 18-41 19-30 57.
PROSSER — Kory McClure 13, Kevin Flores 13, JJ Reyes 12, Kobe McClure 11, Hultberg 2, Russell 2, Veloz 0, Peters 0, Phillips 0, Bailey 0. Totals 16-62 14-19 53.
Pullman=11=8=15=23=—=57
Prosser=8=9=11=25=—=53
3-point goals: Pullman 2-12 (Powaukee 1-4, Brown 1-6), Prosser 7-33 (Reyes 3-6, Kor. McClure 2-7, Kob. McClure 2-13). Rebounds: Pullman 46 (Hunt 12, Sykes 11), Prosser 31 (Flores 11). Turnovers: Pullman 18, Prosser 6. Steals: Pullman 3 (Powaukee 2), Prosser 14 (Reyes 4, Flores 4). Fouls: Pullman 13, Prosser 21. Fouled out — Powaukee, Bailey.
