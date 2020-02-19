YAKIMA, Wash. — Prosser's boys and girls emphatically swept Wednesday's crossover seeding games in the Yakima Valley SunDome and the rewards are hosting winner-to-regionals games on Saturday.
In Wednesday's first game, Prosser's boys used a 27-11 blitz in the third quarter to pull away from East Valley for a 67-55 victory. Haden Hicks followed Tuesday's 29-point effort against Ephrata with 23 points, 13 coming in the first half. Teammate Brock Weinmann turned in his second double-digit performance in any many nights with 15 points.
The Mustangs (17-7) will host West Valley-Spokane (11-12) on Saturday with a trip to regionals on the line. East Valley (14-10) will travel to GNL champion Clarkston (16-5) in the other crossover. Clarkston defeated West Valley 46-37 on Wednesday.
Prosser's girls followed up Tuesday's defensive gem against Grandview with another one Wednesday, beating Toppenish 63-33. The Mustangs, who opened a 31-14 lead at halftime, got 12 points from Halle Wright and 10 from Alexis Harris.
Prosser (14-10) will host a doubleheader on Saturday with West Valley as the Eagles fell to Clarkston 40-39 for the GNL district title on Wednesday. West Valley is 17-4. Clarkston is also hosting a doubleheader with the girls (17-6) set to play Toppenish (14-10) for a regional berth.
---
Prosser boys 67, East Valley 55
EAST VALLEY — Jace Durand 15, other scoring not available.
PROSSER — Haden Hicks 23, Brock Weinmann 15, Calvin Maljaars 12, Quinones 5, Swift 4, Inions 4, Griffiths, 2, K. Rivera 2.
East Valley=14=15=11=15=—=55
Prosser=16=16=27=8=—=67
---
Prosser girls 63, Toppenish 33
TOPPENISH — C. Peters 9, other scoring not available.
PROSSER — Halle Wright 12, Alexis Harris 10, Hull 0, Taylor 8, Maljaars 8, Olivarez 4, Steimetz 3, Cortes 3, Bestebreur 1.
Toppenish=6=8=13=6=—=33
Prosser=13=18=15=17=—=63