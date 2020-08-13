White Pass plans to add to its more than 11-mile trail network for cross-country skiing on the north side of US Highway 12, according to a release from the national forest service.
Project coordinator Joan St. Hilaire said the proposal would add 6.2 miles of new trails for novice skiers. Snowshoers could also follow the new routes with scenic views of meadows, forests, streams and mountains.
Other proposed improvements include a new lodge at the cross country base area, a new warming hut along the trail system, and a re-circulation gravel filter for secondary wastewater treatment at the alpine ski area on the south side of Highway 12. The public can comment on the draft environmental assessment for the proposal at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=43718.