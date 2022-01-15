ELLENSBURG — Powered by four senior champions and two other finalists, Selah captured the team title at Saturday’s 23rd annual Ray Westberg Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday at Ellensburg High School.
The Vikings amassed 217.5 points in the 16-team field and outdistanced Deer Park by 35 points.
At the Quincy Girls Invitational, Toppenish rolled up 236.5 points and dominated the 26-team tournament with six champions.
As usual, Selah’s boys flexed their muscle in the upper weights, winning its four titles in consecutives weight classes from 160 to 195 pounds.
Ethan Garza won the 160 final with a 6-2 decision and improved to 20-1 for the season, and Judah Yates upped his record to 21-2 with the 170 title and a 13-1 major decision to cap the day.
Jerry Schmidt then claimed the 182 final with an 8-3 decision, and brother Donald Schmidt boosted his perfect record to 23-0 by winning the 195 title with a first-period fall. Jesse Salinas and Mikey Ray contributed runner-up finishes to Selah’s effort.
Alejandro Fernandez’s win at 138 helped Sunnyside tie for third with 177.5 points, and the host Bulldogs got wins from Jack Eylar (120) and Francisco Ayala (152) to place fifth with 160.5 points.
Other local champions included Eisenhower’s Damien Gama (220) and Goldendale’s Bryce Waddell (126).
At Quincy, Toppenish’s girls winners included Isabella Morales (100), Mia Zuniga (105), Ruby Clark (135), Jocelyn Velasco (145), Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (155) and Makayla Torres (190).
Sunnyside’s Alexxus Ramos (110) and Wapato’s Lexie Garza (130) were also winners.
Ray Westberg Invitational
Team scores: Selah 217.5, Deer Park 182.5, Sunnyside 177.5, Othello 177.5, Ellensburg 160.5, Hanford 152.5, Hermiston 144, Southridge 114, Burlington-Edison 109.5, Eisenhower 69, Anacortes 67, Quincy 56, Prosser 49, Goldendale 43, Eastmont 38, Rogers 30.
Championship finals, local placers
106: Isaac Campos (O) p. Jacob Chapa (So), 1:15. Also: 6, Abraham Lopez (Ell); 8, Samuel Valencia (Su).
113: Chris Gonzales (BE) p. Rudy Vivanco (East), 1:22. Also: 3, Mason Martin (Se); 6, Erik Aguilar (Ike).
120: Jack Eylar (Ell) tf. Eli Sepulveda (So), 16-0. Also: 3, Stephen Maltos (Su).
126: Bryce Waddell (Go) p. Abel Acosta (Pro), 1:58. Also: 3, Moon Thompson (Se); 4, Rykker Schilperoort (Su).
132: Nathan Gregory (DP) p. Samuel Gonzalez (Su), 4:36. Also: 6, Samuel Gonzalez (Se).
138: Alejandro Fernandez (Su) inj. Jesse Salinas (Se). Also: 5, Jacob Bacon (Ell).
145: Jake Hubby (Han) p. Ali Coronado (Ike), 1:18. Also: 4, Jose Olivera (Ike).
152: Francisco Ayala (Ell) d. Caden Wilson (Han), 6-2. Also: 3, Markus Almaguer (Su); 6, Mateo Escobar (Ike).
160: Ethan Garza (Se) d. Liam Lucas (Han), 6-2.
170: Judah Yates (Se) md. Emerson McCollough (DP), 13-1. Also: 5, John Rendon (Su); 6, Breck Hammond (Ell).
182: Jerry Schmidt (Se) d. Nehemiah Michael Medrano (Pro), 8-3. Also: 3, Jeydian Salazar (Su); 5, Sean Davis (Ell).
195: Donald Schmidt (Se) p. Logan Stolen (Ell), 1:23. Also: 5, Cade Femrite (Ell); 7, Brian Nunez (Su); 8, Victor Mancia (Su).
220: Damien Gama (Ike) d. Jesse Vassey (Herm), 6-5. Also: 4, Richard Wellington (Ell); 6, Nelson Titan (Se).
285: Sam Cadenas (Herm) p. Mikey Ray (Se), 1:42. Also: 3, Mateo Armendariz (Su).
-
Quincy Girls Invitational
Top teams: Toppenish 236.5, Moses Lake 139, Othello 120. Local: Sunnyside 86, Prosser 57, Eisenhower 51, Wapato 49, Goldendale 46, Granger 24, Grandview 19, Naches Valley 17.
Local placers
100: 1, Isabella Morales (T); 3, Kiara Torres (Gr); 4, Diana Camargo (Wap); 5, Alexis Huff (NV). 105: 1, Mia Zuniga (T); 5, Savina Torres (T). 110: 1, Alexxus Ramos (Su); 2, Kendra Perez (T). 115: 5, Aaliyah Alanis (Gv). 120: 2, Cami Anderson (P); 3, Aleyda Rodriguez (Su); 5, Natalie Pinon (T). 125: 4, Brianna Arias (T). 130: 1, Lexie Garza (Wap). 135: 1, Ruby Clark (T); 2, Kali Watson (Go). 140: 2, Madison Kiemele (Go); 4, Jordan Kiemele (Go); 5, MaryAnn Reyes (T). 145: 1, Jocelyn Velasco (T); 2, Celeste Limon (Ike); 3, Andrea Cortez (Su); 6, Alyssa Lee (Ike). 155: 1, Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (T); 3, Shealynn Spino (Ike). 190: 1, Makayla Torres (T); 3, Jeanette Cortes (Su); 4, Sofia Tovar (Gv). 235: 3, Luisa Carrizales (P); 5, Ariana Rivas (T).
-
Justice for All Invitational
AT ISSQUAH
Top teams: Granger 192, Issaquah 170, Puyallup 146.
Granger highlights — 106: 1, Noel Guillen. 113: 2, Noah Berger. 132: 1, J Toscano. 152: 1, Cody Northwind. 170: 1, Conan Northwind. 182: 1, Ricky Cisneros. 195: 1, Marquis Gourneau. 285: 1, Gage Cook.
-
Norton Memorial Invitational
AT RAINIER
Naches Valley highlights — 120: 5, Gavin George. 145:5, Zane Johnson. 152: 1, Mitch Helgert. 220:3, Hunter Turley. 285: 3, William Price; 5, Matthew Price.
